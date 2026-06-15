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    Delhi Police announces public hearings every Saturday at all stations

    Delhi Police will hold weekly public hearings every Saturday for complaints and suggestions, enhancing accountability and citizen engagement in policing.

    Published on: Jun 15, 2026 3:46 AM IST
    By Karn Pratap Singh
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    New Delhi: Delhi Police will be organising a weekly public hearing – “Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai” – at all police stations every Saturday, following directions from lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to provide a public platform to raise complaints, seek assistance, and share suggestions relating to policing and public safety.

    Under the guidelines, complaints received during the hearings will subsequently be uploaded to a portal. (HT Archive)
    Under the guidelines, complaints received during the hearings will subsequently be uploaded to a portal. (HT Archive)

    The hearing will be held between 10 am and 2 pm and will start from the coming Saturday, an officer said.

    According to a circular issued by Delhi commissioner of police (CP) Satish Golchha, it will be mandatory for all supervisory officers from the ranks of special commissioners of police (Special CPs) to assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) to attend public hearings in rotation to ensure swift redressal of every complaint.

    “The CP has mandated a time-bound inquiry and disposal of grievances along with creation of dedicated assistance desks and citizen-friendly environments,” said special commissioner of police (crime, perception management and media cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

    Under the guidelines, complaints received during the hearings will subsequently be uploaded to the portal, and police stations will have to maintain separate records of grievances received during the hearings.

    The circular mandates that the concerned ACPs and DCPs periodically review pending grievances. Station “District DCPs have been asked to publicise the initiative through police station notice boards, social media platforms, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) and beat staff to maximise public participation,” said the officer.

    The circular said that SHOs, ACPs and district DCPs would be personally responsible for holding the hearings, warning that any delay, negligence or casual handling of grievances would be viewed seriously, the officer added.

    • Karn Pratap Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Karn Pratap Singh

      Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.Read More

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    Home/Cities/Others/Delhi Police Announces Public Hearings Every Saturday At All Stations
    Home/Cities/Others/Delhi Police Announces Public Hearings Every Saturday At All Stations
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