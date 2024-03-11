Delhi Police arrest man in Rajasthan in robbery case

The special cell of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old man from Alwar (Rajasthan) in connection with a robbery case of the Capital’s Mayur Vihar area, said officials on Monday, adding that he is an active member of Mewat-based inter-state gang of robbers and was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest. Mohammad Sahid was arrested from Medabaas village in Alwar following a lead from Mohammad Tarsen, who was arrested in the same case on March 2 this year, the officer said. (Representational image)

According to Alok Kumar, the deputy commissioner of police (special cell), the accused was identified as Mohammad Sahid of Umra village in Nooh district (Haryana).

“He was absconding in a robbery case of Mayur Vihar area, in which he, along with his associates, had robbed a truck loaded with areca nuts worth about ₹75 lakh on October 13 last year. Sahid carried a reward of ₹50,000 from Delhi Police for any information leading to his arrest in that case,” the DCP said

Sahid was arrested from Medabaas village in Alwar following a lead from Mohammad Tarsen, who was arrested in the same case on March 2 this year, the officer said.

“During interrogation, Sahid revealed that he is an active member of a Mewat-based gang of robbers. He came in contact with the gang through one of his associates Mohammad Kayyum, who had previous involvement in at least 15 cases of robbery,” the DCP added.

On October 13, a truck loaded with areca nuts of Amarjeet Singh of Pashchim Vihar departed from Karnataka’s Shivamogga district. The goods were to be delivered in the Capital’s Nangli area, but Sahid along with his associates robbed the truck near Chilla village (Mayur Vihar).

“During the investigation, it was found that the driver of the truck, Mohammad Tarsem, was also involved in the conspiracy. Tarsem was later arrested in the case. Further investigation is on,” the officer added further.