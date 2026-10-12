Dipke claims he was denied family contact in custody, police contradicts

New Delhi: Hours after Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP’s) convenor Abhijeet Dipke was released from police custody after being detained for nearly 24 hours, the Delhi Police released a video showing that Dipke was informed about his grandmother’s death during his detention. However, Dipke alleged his phone was snatched and he was not allowed to talk to his family.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke speaks to media at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dipke, along with CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, was detained on Saturday morning from a Mumbai to Delhi flight at IGI Airport. The three were detained for over 24 hours and released on Sunday morning after signing a surety bond.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Neha Yadav, during a press conference, said as soon as police found out about Dipke’s grandmother’s death on Saturday, they informed him with “due sensitivity and assistance was offered for calls, flight for home but he declined the offer”.

“He was also offered all possible assistance to facilitate travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds; however, he declined to avail the same,” she said, adding that he was also extended the offer to speak with his parents.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the video played at the press conference, a woman in police uniform and a man in plain clothes can be seen talking to Dipke, who is sitting in a room. As the CJP leader covers his face with his hands, the man can be seen offering water to him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video played at the press conference, a woman in police uniform and a man in plain clothes can be seen talking to Dipke, who is sitting in a room. As the CJP leader covers his face with his hands, the man can be seen offering water to him. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The policewoman can be heard expressing condolences. The male officer then asks Dipke if he wished to return home, saying the police could arrange a bus or flight for him. The CJP founder, however, declines the offer, saying, “I will stay.” Dipke’s grandmother, who had been ill for long, died on Saturday at around 11.30am in Maharahstra’s Hingoli.

Dipke, in response to the police’s clarification, asked why they didn’t let him use his phone to contact his cousin who lived with his grandmother.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a post on X, after the Delhi Police’s press conference, Dipke said, “I had requested to let me speak to my cousin who lives with my grandmother. So I asked for my phone just for a couple of minutes.” He questioned why he was not allowed to use his phone and alleged that his request for a call with a lawyer was also declined.

“At 3.30 in the morning, Delhi Police asks me to call my father and inform him that tomorrow I’ll be going to jail for a long time.How much more trauma did you want to put my family through after we already lost my grandmother?” he wrote in the post.