Chandigarh to have direct flights to Dehradun, Indore, Jodhpur, Jammu
Chandigarh International Airport is set to have direct flights to Dehradun, Indore, Jodhpur and Jammu from March 28, when the summer schedule comes into force this year. Though the schedule is yet to be officially released, it is learnt that 20 new flights will be added on various routes.
IndiGo will be operating the Dehradun flight six days a week and Indore one on all days. It has not finalised the timings for the Jodhpur flight. GoAir, which will operate the Jammu flight, is also yet to finalise the timings.
Ajay Bhardwaj, chief executive officer of the airport, said the summer schedule will be released by the month’s end with four new destinations on it. “We are expecting that 20 new domestic flights will be added in the schedule on various routes,” he said, adding that even Nanded and Leh flights are being resumed in the summer schedule.
However, even as 24x7 operations became a reality at the airport on April 10, 2019, no new international flight has been added.Only weekly international flights to Dubai and Sharjah are operating.
At present, various domestic destinations covered are Goa, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Srinagar, Dharamshala, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Patna.
