Educational institutes to reopen in ethnic violence-hit Manipur on Friday

The Manipur government on Thursday announced the reopening of schools and colleges two weeks after they were closed with the imposition of a curfew following the worsening of protracted ethnic violence in the state. The ethnic violence has effectively divided Manipur into the Meitei-dominated Imphal valley and Kuki-majority hills. (PTI/Representative)

L Nandakumar of the directorate of education (schools) and joint secretary (higher and technical education) Daryal Juli Anal issued separate orders in this regard.

The educational institutes were closed amid protests and imposition of curfew in Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Thoubal following the recovery of bodies of three women and three children, who went missing after security forces killed 10 suspected Kuki militants allegedly involved in an attack on a paramilitary post.

On November 24, the authorities announced the resumption of classes before cancelling the order saying that all schools in the Imphal Valley districts will remain closed on November 25 and 26. The following day, the government extended the closure of educational institutions.

Authorities on Thursday relaxed the curfew in Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Thoubal from 5am to 12 noon to allow residents to buy essentials. The curfew was relaxed for four hours from 5am in Kakching.

The state government has also extended the suspension of mobile internet services in Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam and Pherzawl until 5:15pm on Friday.

The services were suspended on November 16 to maintain peace and communal harmony and prevent loss of life by stopping the spread of disinformation and rumours via social media.

The fresh round of violence was triggered when suspected members of radical Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol allegedly raped, shot, and set on fire a 31-year-old Kuki woman in Jiribam on November 8. Security forces subsequently killed the 10 suspected Kuki militants.

The Union government rushed additional paramilitary companies and reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in areas under six police stations across five districts although the state government has urged its withdrawal.

The ethnic violence has effectively divided Manipur into the Meitei-dominated Imphal valley and Kuki-majority hills. Militants from both communities have launched attacks across districts, prompting security forces to create buffer zones and set up camps.