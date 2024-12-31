Educationists from across India to converge at Gyan Mahakumbh

Apart from the religious activities to be undertaken in Mahakumbh , a Gyan Mahakumbh will also be organised by RSS-affiliated organisation Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas from January 10 onwards in Sector 8 of the mela area. A seer takes a look at the tent city coming up in Prayagraj. (Deepak Gupta/ht)

Educationists from all over the country would deliberate on different topics including ‘Indian Education: National Concept’, ‘Role of private educational institutions’ besides a women’s conference, student conference and Acharya conference and a national seminar on Indian knowledge tradition and Indian language at the event.

As per national secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas Atul Kothari, special programmes would be held in Gyan Mahakumbh from February 7 to 9. Scholars assembling from all over the country will brainstorm on Indian knowledge tradition and moral values. More than a thousand eminent educationists, vice chancellors of universities, education ministers of central as well as state governments, secretary level officers and educationists from across the country would participate in this event.

On January 31, brainstorming on Vedic mathematics, Indian language, and self-reliant education system would be held followed by special classes on Vedic Mathematics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Book stalls and exhibitions based on Indian knowledge tradition will also be set up. On February 1, there will be a national seminar on the topic ‘Desh Ka Naam Bharat’, in which the historical, cultural and educational importance of Indian identity and name would be discussed.

Between February 7 to 9, educationists will deliberate on the topic ‘Indian Education: National Concept’. On February 7, a national conference would be held on the role of private educational institutions while on February 8 a women’s conference would be organised.

On February 9, a national conference will be organised on the role of governance and administration in education.