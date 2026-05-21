Raipur, An electrician died after falling while repairing a light beneath a false ceiling at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur on Thursday, police said. Electrician falls to death while repairing ceiling light at Raipur airport

The incident occurred at around 11 am.

Airport authorities said the electrician fell after he suddenly felt dizzy and unconscious due to extreme heat.

The victim, identified as Kuber Chand Sahu , fell from a height of about 30 feet when he was repairing a light beneath the false ceiling near boarding gates 7 and 8 on the first floor of the airport, a police official said.

Sahu sustained serious head injuries and was rushed in the airport ambulance to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and launched an investigation, he added.

The Raipur airport authority, in a statement, said that during repair work on the first floor of the Security Hold Area , Sahu, a contractual electrical worker, suddenly felt dizzy and unconscious due to extreme heat, following which he fell from the height of the false ceiling.

The airport management and officials concerned immediately initiated relief and rescue operations. The injured worker was provided first aid and was promptly shifted to the nearest hospital by the airport management. During examination at the hospital, doctors declared him dead, it said.

The incident has been reported to the police and other agencies concerned, and necessary action is being taken as per rules, the statement said.

The airport management was investigating the cause of the incident. All possible assistance and support were being extended to the worker's family members, in coordination with the contractor agency concerned, it added.

According to the family members, Sahu had been working as an electrician at the airport under a contractor for the past five to six months.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.