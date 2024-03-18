Elevated link to connect Dwarka e-way with Sohna in pipeline

To facilitate smooth movement of traffic between the Dwarka expressway and the elevated road at Sohna, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to build an elevated road between these expressways connecting the clover leaf structure on the Dwarka expressway and Vatika Chowk. The 3.6-kilometre-long proposed elevated stretch from Vatika Chowk to the clover leaf on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway will have a trumpet tower of similar structure to facilitate the movement of vehicles from the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) side to the Sohna elevated road. (HT PHOTO.)

The GMDA on Monday approved the proposal to hire a project consultant, who shall prepare a detailed project report. A senior GMDA official said that this report once prepared will be submitted for approval in the next meeting of the authority to be chaired by the Haryana chief minister.

The 3.6-kilometre-long proposed elevated stretch from Vatika Chowk to the clover leaf on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway will have a trumpet tower of similar structure to facilitate the movement of vehicles from the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) side to the Sohna elevated road. It will also ensure that vehicles can access the surface level if they want to access the Golf Course Extension Road and the Sohna Road.

“The GMDA plans to build an elevated road from the clover leaf to the Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road to ensure that vehicles from the Dwarka expressway can reach Sohna elevated road with ease. An approval for the same was given by the GMDA, CEO. A project consultant will soon be hired by the authority to prepare a detailed project report for this purpose,” said a senior GMDA official, aware of the matter.

Currently, vehicles from the Dwarka expressway use the clover leaf road to cross the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway and take the Southern Peripheral Road at the surface level to reach Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road. They have to then take the heavily congested service lanes of Sohna Road and drive a few kilometres to access the Sohna elevated stretch.

GMDA officials said that the proposed elevated road will provide smooth connectivity to commuters travelling between the Dwarka expressway, Sohna elevated road and further to Mumbai expressway. “We are expecting increased traffic on this stretch in the next few years and the SPR stretch if not connected with these expressways will become a bottleneck. The construction of this elevated road will also greatly help local commuters,” said the GMDA official.

A proposal to connect the Sohna Road with SPR using ramps was earlier floated by the authority in the past but it was dropped due to lack of space on Vatika Chowk.