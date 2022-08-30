Ensure participation in Halla Bal rally on Sept 4: Congress leader to partymen

Congress national secretary and incharge of Western Uttar Pradesh Pradeep Narwal called upon partymen to ensure their participation in ‘Hall Bol’ rally against inflation and other issues at Ramleela ground in New Delhi on September 4.

Narwal was addressing a gathering of partymen at Congress office to mobilise them to participate in’ Halla Bol’ rally in big numbers.

Narwal discussed issues with office bearers and workers to formulate a strategy to ensure good participation in the rally from west U.P. region. He said that now time had come when all members should unite and work towards strengthening of party.

“People are passing through a very tough time because of spiraling prices of daily use commodities. Prices of petrol, diesel, CNG, LPG, foodgrains, and edible oil have increased manifold. The situation has worsened after imposition of GST on flour, rice, curd, cheese, butter milk. Subsidy on LPG has been withdrawn since the last two years and discount given to senior citizens has also been ended,” said Narwal.

He targeted ruling party for making false promise of 2 crore jobs every year and said that 14 crore people have lost their jobs in past 6 years. Narwal further said that 22 crore people applied for Central government jobs but only 7 lakh of them were recruited.

The Congress leader said that party has raised issues of inflation and unemployment from Parliament to streets. Party has organised ‘ Halla Bol’ after staging nationwide protest against inflation and unemployment on August 5 and appealed partymen and people to ensure maximum participation in it.