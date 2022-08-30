Ensure participation in Halla Bal rally on Sept 4: Congress leader to partymen
Narwal was addressing a gathering of partymen at Congress office to mobilise them to participate in’ Halla Bol’ rally in big numbers.
Congress national secretary and incharge of Western Uttar Pradesh Pradeep Narwal called upon partymen to ensure their participation in ‘Hall Bol’ rally against inflation and other issues at Ramleela ground in New Delhi on September 4.
Narwal was addressing a gathering of partymen at Congress office to mobilise them to participate in’ Halla Bol’ rally in big numbers.
Narwal discussed issues with office bearers and workers to formulate a strategy to ensure good participation in the rally from west U.P. region. He said that now time had come when all members should unite and work towards strengthening of party.
“People are passing through a very tough time because of spiraling prices of daily use commodities. Prices of petrol, diesel, CNG, LPG, foodgrains, and edible oil have increased manifold. The situation has worsened after imposition of GST on flour, rice, curd, cheese, butter milk. Subsidy on LPG has been withdrawn since the last two years and discount given to senior citizens has also been ended,” said Narwal.
He targeted ruling party for making false promise of 2 crore jobs every year and said that 14 crore people have lost their jobs in past 6 years. Narwal further said that 22 crore people applied for Central government jobs but only 7 lakh of them were recruited.
The Congress leader said that party has raised issues of inflation and unemployment from Parliament to streets. Party has organised ‘ Halla Bol’ after staging nationwide protest against inflation and unemployment on August 5 and appealed partymen and people to ensure maximum participation in it.
-
Panjab University: 1,200 BCom students fail same exam, blame pattern change
Around 1,200 BCom sixth semester students of Panjab University and its affiliated colleges have failed the “operational research” paper, for which they had appeared during the examinations held in July. Over 8,000 students had appeared for the paper. The students submitted a representation in this regard to PU's controller of examination Jagat Bhushan on Monday and even held a protest on campus.
-
Indian-origin woman sentenced to 6 months in jail for cheating bank in Singapore
A 29-year-old Indian origin single mother was on Monday sentenced to six months jail for cheating Citibank by submitting forged documents to secure loans. Charles, whose identity was not mentioned in court papers, told Kiran Kaur's he could help her obtain a loan from Citibank. Kaur did as she was told and received documents that falsely stated she was working for another bank and earning 6,700 Singaporean dollars a month for July and August that year.
-
4 sites approved for relocation of street vendors in Mohali
Paving the way for the implementation of the Street Vending Act in the city after seven years, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority approved four of the eight proposed sites to relocate vendors (see box) during a meeting held recently. During the meeting, GMADA officials stated that the four sites will not cause disturbance in planning or commercial viability of any of GMADA's chunk sites and had been recommended by the civic body.
-
U.P. governor visits college, dials absentee students
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel inspected the National Inter College, Lucknow, Hazratganj on Monday. Governor told students to attend their classes regularly. While inspecting the staff room for the teachers, the Governor expressed her displeasure over its upkeep. She said a first-aid-box should be kept in the staff room so that emergency medical aid could be provided to students and teachers. She also visited all the labs in the school and checked the resources there.
-
Mansa court stays release of Moose Wala’s second posthumous song till Sept 5
A Mansa court on Monday ordered a stay on the release of Sidhu Moose Wala's second posthumous song till September 5 and ordered to take down all promotional content and advertisements from all media platforms. Moose Wala's family had moved the court, seeking a stay on the unauthorised release of the song- 'Jaandi Vaar'- on media platforms and secured an ex-parte interim order against Bollywood music directors Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics