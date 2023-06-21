AU prof nominated as academic council member of Central University of South Bihar

Former head of the department of geography at Allahabad University (AU) and an expert in the field of geomorphology, Prof AR Siddiqui has been nominated as a member of academic council (AC) of Central University of South Bihar (CUSB), Gaya. Prof AR Siddiqui (HT)

Siddiqui will remain a member of the academic council for a period of three years from the date of notification (June 19, 2023) ie till June 18, 2026, officials said.

CUSB is the first central varsity of Bihar to get the highest A++ grade by National Assessment Accreditation Council (NAAC) for its excellent academic performance. Prof Siddiqui is a well known geographer holding the post of secretary general of Indian Institute of Geomorphologists (IGI), they added.

Siddiqui has served as a member of Academic Council of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), Prayagraj—the sole state open university of UP— and Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiyya) University, Prayagraj. He is a recipient of Excellence award, Radha Krishnan award and Bhugol Bhushan Award among others. He is presently also the secretary general of Indian institute of Geomorphologists (IGI).