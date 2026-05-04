Family of three killed in Muzaffarnagar crash

A road accident Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday claimed the lives of three members of a family—a father, mother, and son—sparking massive protests and a road blockade by enraged villagers demanding compensation and swift action against the accused driver. Police have seized the tractor-trolley involved in the accident and formed three teams to arrest the absconding driver. (For representation only)

The incident occurred on the Phalavda–Khatauli road under Khatauli police station limits when the victims were traveling from their village Chhachharpur to Khatauli on a motorcycle. According to police, the rider attempted to avoid an oncoming motorcycle by moving aside, but in the process, a speeding tractor-trolley loaded with bricks rammed into them head-on.

The impact was devastating, leaving Rajkumar (58), his wife Mahendra (55), and their son Sonu (28) critically injured. Police rushed to the spot and immediately shifted the injured to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Khatauli, where doctors declared all three dead during treatment.

The deaths triggered outrage among family members and villagers. Hundreds gathered at the accident site and blocked the Khatauli–Phalavda road, demanding adequate compensation for the victims’ families and the immediate arrest of the tractor-trolley driver. The protest intensified, leading to a heated confrontation between the police and demonstrators.

Senior administrative and police officials later reached the scene and, after hours of persuasion, managed to pacify the agitating crowd. Authorities assured the protesters that their demands would be addressed and strict legal action would be taken against those responsible.

Police have seized the tractor-trolley involved in the accident and formed three teams to arrest the absconding driver.