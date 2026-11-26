Faridabad, A note revealing a suicide pact has given a fresh impetus to the search for the supposed lover of a Delhi University student, who was found dead in a hotel here earlier in the week.

Faridabad student murder: Hunt for missing 'lover' gathers pace after note reveals 'suicide pact' more less

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On Tuesday, the body of 19-year-old Aruna Singh was recovered from a hotel room in the Sarai Khwaja area, where she had supposedly checked in with her boyfriend Vipin Yadav a day before.

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Police have recovered two notes from the room, one bearing a suicide pact between the two lovers, the other revealing some money transactions involving lakhs of rupees. Vipin, 24, is absconding.

According to one of the notes, signed by Vipin, police said, the two knew each other for eight years and were in a romantic relationship.

In the note, Vipin says they both were troubled by the world and had decided to end their lives together.

The man says he will jump into the Agra canal, but before he does that, he will send his location to Aruna's phone. A scrutiny of Aruna's phone, though, revealed no such message.

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{{^usCountry}} The other note contains names of several individuals and some financial transactions involving them. The amounts ranged between ₹50,000 and ₹3.5 lakh. The note also records a payment of ₹1 lakh to an individual on the morning of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other note contains names of several individuals and some financial transactions involving them. The amounts ranged between ₹50,000 and ₹3.5 lakh. The note also records a payment of ₹1 lakh to an individual on the morning of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the police, Vipin lost both his parents during the COVID pandemic. He was 17 then. A neighbour, Shambhu, Aruna's father, took him in for shelter.

"Aruna's father not only provided him with meals and offered him a place to stay, he even bought him a motorcycle," A relative said.

As he frequented Aruna's house, Vipin developed a romantic relationship with Aruna, the person said.

An officer said Vipin's father was a transporter and owned about 12 trucks and several properties.

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After his parents' death, Vipin sold off the trucks one by one, along with a plot of land and a Maruti Brezza car. He mortgaged his 150-square-yard house, fell into bad company, and incurred heavy debts, one of his neighbours said.

On Monday morning, Aruna left home for college, and her brother drove her to the metro station. From there, Vipin took her on a motorcycle to a hotel.

In the hotel room, Vipin allegedly made Aruna consume rat poison, locked the room, and went away.

Earlier, a case of murder was filed at Dhauj Police Station at Aruna's brother's complaint.

"Four police teams have been deployed to apprehend Vipin," Dhauj SHO Inspector Anil Kumar said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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