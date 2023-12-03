Father kills 10-year-old daughter over money demands, arrested in Jaunpur

A 10-year-old girl, whose half-burnt body was found in outskirts of Khanpur Akbarpur village under Saraikhwaja police station area of Jaunpur on November 30, was murdered allegedly by her father as the girl repeatedly asked for money, police said on Sunday and added that the accused has been arrested on Sunday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Shailendra Kumar Singh, additional superintendent of police in rural Jaunpur, said that the victim, Ragini Sonkar, 10, was the daughter of Rinku Sonkar, a resident of Narauli village in Azamgarh. Rinku had come to Khanpur Akbarpur to attend a marriage party.

Singh added that the body underwent a post-mortem examination, and a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified person. Multiple teams were formed to solve the case, leading to the arrest of the accused, Rinku Sonkar, based on evidence gathered during the investigation. During interrogation, Sonkar confessed to murdering his daughter, citing her repeated requests for money as the motive, according to the police.

Police further revealed that the accused was under the influence of alcohol. After killing his daughter during the night, he disposed of her body approximately 50 meters away in a bonfire on the outskirts of Khanpur Akabarpur village.

The police, acting on information provided by the accused, recovered the bedsheet used in the incident and the shirt worn at the time. Further legal action is underway.