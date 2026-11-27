: A six-to-seven-year-old female leopard was captured in a cage trap near Oripurwa Chafariya village under Sujauli Range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division at around 5.15 am on Friday, bringing relief to frightened villagers. The capture followed the death of 40-year-old Jayram, son of Jamuna Prasad, in a leopard attack on November 23. Villagers and the village Pradhan had urged the forest department to capture the animal. DFO Katarniaghat Apoorv Dixit said a trap was installed after obtaining official permission. The leopard was shifted safely to Sujauli Range, where a departmental veterinarian conducted a preliminary health check. It is under secure supervision, and further action will follow NTCA guidelines and government directions.

Captured leopard (Sourced)

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Previous attacks

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On November 16, six-year-old Divya was critically injured in an attack at Eidgahpurwa and referred to KGMU, Lucknow. On November 17, 65-year-old Bhirghu was seriously injured inside his house in Chaman Chauraha. The leopard reportedly fled towards the Saryu Canal. Jayram was killed on November 23. The incidents triggered fear and demands for immediate action