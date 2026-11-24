Chennai, The State government on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that an FIR has been registered in connection with the allegation against Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh of sending obscene messages to a woman District Collector.

FIR registered on charges of Kallakkurichi TVK MLA sending obscene message to Collector: Govt more less

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State Public Prosecutor R John Satyan made the submission before Justice V Lakshminarayanan when the petition filed by an advocate R Thrishuli came up for hearing.

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In her petition, Thrishuli sought a direction to the DGP and Superintendent of Police, Kallakurichi, to register an FIR on the basis of her representation dated November 11, 2026 and the information in the public domain, concerning the alleged sending of obscene messages to the District Collector, Kallakurichi, and the alleged criminal trespass into her official residence by the MLA Arul Vignesh, and to conduct a fair, impartial and expeditious investigation in accordance with law.

In his order, the judge said there shall be an order of interim injunction restraining the Press and the Media from publishing and communicating any information which falls under section 16 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2013. .

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{{^usCountry}} The judge said that, so far as social media was concerned, the cyber crime should ensure that such messages should be pulled down. "Till justice is given to the victim, no publication shall be made," the judge added and posted the case for further hearing on November 27. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The judge said that, so far as social media was concerned, the cyber crime should ensure that such messages should be pulled down. "Till justice is given to the victim, no publication shall be made," the judge added and posted the case for further hearing on November 27. {{/usCountry}}

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The judge said in the event of violation of section 16, prosecution should be launched against those persons who made such publication violating section 16 of the POSH Act.

The judge said insofar as the prosecution was concerned, an FIR has already been lodged. The police should take prompt and speedy steps in this regard.

The judge said the accused was holding a high constitutional post. Hence, the investigation should be monitored by an officer not below the rank of IG. The final report should be filed on or before December 22, the judge added.

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