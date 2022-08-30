Flood in Prayagraj: Reptiles, big lizards cause scare in flood-affected localities
Due to the floods, snakes, pythons and big lizards have got displaced from their burrows in wetlands of rivers and are entering residential areas with increasing frequency.
Not just the flood waters but snakes and other reptiles – Palm Civet (kabar bijju or grave digger) and monitor lizards – are becoming a cause for worry for the people of low-lying areas of Prayagraj.
Due to the floods, snakes, pythons and big lizards have got displaced from their burrows in wetlands of rivers and are entering residential areas with increasing frequency. Moreover, many reptiles and wild animals were also carried away by the flood waters and could be seen floating dead.
With many such incidents reported from flood-affected areas in the district, the forest department is on the alert and has constituted teams in different areas of the city and rural areas to rescue wild animals that have strayed into residential areas. However, forest officials have denied having received calls regarding sightings of crocodiles or alligators in residential areas till now.
A video went viral on social media a couple of days back in which some persons were seen dragging a big crocodile using ropes. It was rumoured that the crocodile was rescued in the Shivkuti area. Later, it came to the fore that the video was of some other place.
Locals in many areas claim that they spotted small crocodiles and alligators in Ganga and Yamuna rivers. It is believed that they were swept away in the flood waters from their natural habitat in the Chambal. Many were caught in the swollen Ken and Betwa Rivers, tributaries of the Yamuna.
Locals at Baghada, Salori, Kareli, Daraganj along with locals in rural trans-Yamuna and trans-Ganga areas spotted a large number of snakes, scorpions, pythons, monitor lizards and even Palm Civets strolling near villages, relief camps and areas close to flooded banks of rivers where many displaced families have taken shelter. Rizwan, a resident of Kareli claimed that he spotted a huge python flowing in the flooded Yamuna on Monday morning.
Sanjay Nishad, a resident of Mahewa, claimed spotting carcasses of wild animals like jackals, foxes etc flowing in the river. Videos and photographs of reptiles including snakes and monitor lizards taking shelter in deserted homes in flooded areas have also gone viral on social media and WhatsApp during the last few days.
Divisional forest officer Mahaveer Koujalagi said teams of the forest department in the city and rural areas are on the alert and are keeping a strict watch in flood-affected areas.
Teams, which include experts, rush to the spot soon after receiving information about reptiles and other wild animals in flood-affected areas and rescue them. Immediate action is being taken on information received through police and administration.
“We are receiving many calls from panic-stricken people every day after they sight snakes, pythons, Palm Civets etc but we have yet not received any reports or calls regarding crocodiles or alligators entering residential areas. Pythons, monitor lizards and snakes are not uncommon in the city and rural areas. In case they are spotted, people should stay away from them and should not panic. Their presence should immediately be reported to the helpline number or the police,” the DFO said.
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
