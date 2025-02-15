Former UK PM Rishi Sunak visits Taj at sunset

Former prime minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, viewed the Taj Mahal at sunset on Saturday. Shamshuddin, a veteran guide at Taj Mahal took the guests around the monument. Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak at Taj Mahal on Saturday evening. (HT Photo)

Sunak is expected to view Taj Mahal again at sunrise on Sunday which too is a prime opportunity for the lovers of the Marvel in Marble.

Sunak reached Agra on Saturday along with his wife, Akshata Murty, for a two-day visit, which included a visit to the Taj Mahal and other monuments of interest.

The official programme released about the VVIP visit read that the former premier of the United Kingdom reached Kheria civil airport of Agra on Saturday morning by a special flight from Delhi.

Accompanied by a delegation of a dozen members, Sunak reached Hotel Amar Vilas by car from Kheria civil airport. The guests will stay overnight at the hotel located near the Eastern Gate of the Taj Mahal.

On Sunday, Sunak and his wife will visit the Taj, Agra Fort and other places of tourist interest in Agra. The city is home to three world heritage listed monuments including Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri, a destination 40 kilometers from the city.

It is not known as to what monuments the guests might visit apart from the Taj Mahal. The team led by ADM, protocol, Prashant Tiwari, was all set to arrange for visits as sought by the guests on Sunday.

The schedule for departure is on Monday morning from Kheria civil airport on a special flight to New Delhi.