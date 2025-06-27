Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Four held for robbery in south Delhi’s Ghitorni

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Jun 27, 2025 05:36 AM IST

The four arrested men included two drivers of the businessman, Karan Chopra, who is in his late 30s and operated CNG pumps in Gurugram

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday said they had arrested four people in connection with Monday’s robbery in which four masked men, at least two of them posing as security guards, allegedly stormed a businessman’s farmhouse in south Delhi’s Ghitorni, held him hostage at gunpoint, and robbed him of 30 lakh in cash and a gold chain.

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested four people in connection with Monday’s robbery in south Delhi’s Ghitorni. (Representational Image)
Delhi Police on Thursday arrested four people in connection with Monday’s robbery in south Delhi’s Ghitorni. (Representational Image)

The four arrested men included two drivers of the businessman, Karan Chopra, who is in his late 30s and operated CNG pumps in Gurugram. The drivers were identified as Satender Singh,34, from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Anil,54, from south Delhi. The other two arrested suspects were identified as Santosh Tripathi, a 40-year-old resident of Madhya Pradesh, and Shammi, who is from Delhi.

“We recovered 3.15 lakh from Singh that was his share in the booty, while Anil’s share of 95,000 was also recovered. Tripathi had received 1.95 lakh and Shammi got 10,000. Both amounts were seized from them. We are interrogating the arrested men further to nab the remaining accused, who are still on the run,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel.

The police, however, did share details pertaining to the role of the arrested men in the crime.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Four held for robbery in south Delhi’s Ghitorni
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On