Four held for robbery in south Delhi’s Ghitorni

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday said they had arrested four people in connection with Monday’s robbery in which four masked men, at least two of them posing as security guards, allegedly stormed a businessman’s farmhouse in south Delhi’s Ghitorni, held him hostage at gunpoint, and robbed him of ₹30 lakh in cash and a gold chain. Delhi Police on Thursday arrested four people in connection with Monday’s robbery in south Delhi’s Ghitorni. (Representational Image)

The four arrested men included two drivers of the businessman, Karan Chopra, who is in his late 30s and operated CNG pumps in Gurugram. The drivers were identified as Satender Singh,34, from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Anil,54, from south Delhi. The other two arrested suspects were identified as Santosh Tripathi, a 40-year-old resident of Madhya Pradesh, and Shammi, who is from Delhi.

“We recovered ₹3.15 lakh from Singh that was his share in the booty, while Anil’s share of ₹95,000 was also recovered. Tripathi had received ₹1.95 lakh and Shammi got ₹10,000. Both amounts were seized from them. We are interrogating the arrested men further to nab the remaining accused, who are still on the run,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel.

The police, however, did share details pertaining to the role of the arrested men in the crime.