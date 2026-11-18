After a gap of nearly four years, a fresh scientific survey of Gangetic river dolphins is set to begin in the Sharda, Gerua and Kaudiyala rivers. Gangetic river dolphins are important indicators of freshwater ecosystem health. As top predators in the river food chain, they help maintain ecological balance and depend on healthy fish populations, adequate water flow and suitable habitats (For representation only)

The exercise is part of the range-wise estimation of riverine dolphins in India under Project Dolphin, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) officials said.

Besides estimating the population of the endangered Gangetic river dolphin, the study will assess its habitat, water quality, river ecology and associated aquatic biodiversity.

A 16-member expert team headed by Dr Vineet Singh, project scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, will conduct the survey. The team includes dolphin specialists Hiyashree Sharma, Marine Jacob, Vijay Pratap Singh, Shivanshu and Anshu, DTR field director H Rajamohan said.

The exercise began on Tuesday with a one-day regional training workshop on dolphin monitoring and conservation at Dudhwa National Park. It was jointly organised by the WII and the UP forest department. Rajamohan told Hindustan Times that the actual survey would begin on Wednesday.

The last dolphin survey in DTR, covering the Sharda, Kaudiyala and Ghaghra rivers in Kheri district and the Gerua in Katarniaghat, Bahraich, was conducted in 2022, DFO Katarniaghat Apoorva Dixit told Hindustan Times.

According to the latest available count, the Sharda has 58 dolphins, while the Gerua and Kaudiyala have 14 and seven, respectively, Dixit said.

Advanced tech to aid scientific monitoring

The survey will employ modern scientific tools to detect dolphins, monitor their movements and assess river conditions, Rajamohan said.

Passive acoustic monitoring devices, including F-PODs, will record the echolocation clicks and other acoustic signals produced by dolphins. A-tags will also be used to study their acoustic behaviour and activities. GPS devices and laser rangefinders will help researchers establish dolphin sightings, geographical locations and distances.

The team will also use environmental DNA (eDNA) sampling to detect dolphins and other aquatic species through genetic material collected from water samples. Plankton nets will be deployed to study plankton diversity and distribution, offering further insights into the ecological health of the rivers.

The data gathered will help identify important dolphin habitats, understand population trends and develop long-term conservation and river management strategies, he added.

Gangetic river dolphins are important indicators of freshwater ecosystem health. As top predators in the river food chain, they help maintain ecological balance and depend on healthy fish populations, adequate water flow and suitable habitats. Their presence is, therefore, a key indicator of a river’s ecological condition.

--Deo Kant Pandey