Fresh floods in Assam; over 100,000 affected in 14 districts

Incessant rainfall due to the early arrival of rainfall in Assam and surrounding areas have created a flood-like situation in various parts of the state. This is the second wave of flood in Assam in less than a month. The first wave was caused by Cyclone Remal in the last week of May. Villagers use a temporary bamboo bridge to cross a river after the bridge over it washed away in flood water at Subankhata village in Assam’s Baksa district onSunday. (PTI)

According to the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 105,786 people living in 309 villages across 14 districts of Assam are affected by the floods, among which 95,315 are in Karimganj district.

At least 25 persons died in Assam due to floods and landslides in the first wave this year and the first death was reported on May 28. However, no death has been reported so far in the second wave.

The 14 districts affected by the floods in Assam are Tamulpur, Bongaigaon, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Dhemaji, Nagaon, Hojai, Chirang, Barpeta, Baksa, Nalbari, Goalpara, according to ASDMA.

Over 3,000 people have taken shelter in relief camps, which have been created using premises of government schools and other establishments. With the heavy rainfall, new areas are getting inundated, and more people are taking shelter in the relief camps.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) last week predicted heavy rainfall in Assam and surrounding states till June 18 and various parts of northeast recorded heavy and very heavy downpour in the last three days.

The water level of the major rivers including Brahmaputra and Barak are increasing but the rivers are flowing at least one metre below the danger level, officials said.

A large area of Hojai district is under flood water because of the overflowing of Kopili river, according to the district disaster management authorities. Officials said that rescue operations are underway and state disaster response forces have been deployed.

Major cities including Guwahati and Silchar are struggling with urban floods. According to the ASDMA, Silchar’s ward No 9, 14, 15,16,17, 23, Link Road, Sonai Road, National Highway, Vivekananda Road, Saratpally, Bilpar are facing waterlogging. Over 3,000 people in the town are affected. Some major areas in Guwahati City are facing waterlogging, according to the officials.

Due to the landslides in Meghalaya, some parts of National Highway-6, which connects Barak Valley part of Assam with Guwahati, is affected according to the district disaster management authorities. Officials said that the stranded vehicles started moving slowly on Monday evening after the blockades were cleared by the local authorities.