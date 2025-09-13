Ganga, Yamuna recede further; muck chokes localities

The water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers continued to recede for the third consecutive day on Saturday, though the rate of decline remained slower than on previous occasions. With floodwaters entering several localities for the fifth time in six weeks, thick layers of dirt and sludge have been left behind in lanes and on roads—posing a renewed challenge for both the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) and local residents. A view of the Beli Gaon area inundated with water following the flood in the river Ganga, in Prayagraj (ANI)

As of 4 pm on Saturday, the Yamuna’s water level in Naini stood at 82.97 metres. The Ganga was recorded at 83.46 metres in Phaphamau and 82.52 metres in Chhatnag.

In response to the repeated submergence of cremation ghats—disrupting the cremation of bodies—PMC corporator Kamlesh Singh has written to the Uttar Pradesh governor and chief minister. He has demanded the construction of a permanent cremation facility on an elevated plinth, at the level of the Daraganj Mori Bandh, supported on pillars, so that last rites can be performed during floods as well. Singh stated that with ghats submerged, bodies are currently being cremated on roads.

As of Saturday evening, around 20 localities remained waterlogged, including Salori, Chota Baghada, Shivkuti, Bada Baghada, Mehendauri, Newada, Beli Kachhar, Daraganj and Rajapur Kachhar.

In rural areas, floodwaters continued to affect 10 villages across four tehsils — Phulpur, Karchana, Meja, and Soraon.

According to additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Vinita Singh, who is the nodal officer for flood relief operations, about 1,120 people from 260 families were still residing in four operational relief camps within city limits. These include: Cantt Marriage Hall, Sadar Bazar, New Cantt, Annie Besant School, Alanganj, Mehboob Ali Inter College, Stanley Road and Rishikul Uchtar Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Rajapur