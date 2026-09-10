Ganga, Yamuna water levels rise again; rivers still remain below danger mark

The water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers have begun to rise once again, though both remain well below the danger mark of 84.734 metres. While officials state there is no immediate threat, the renewed increase has raised concerns among residents in low-lying floodplain areas.

Floodwater is once again rising at Dashashwamedh Ghat in the Daraganj locality on Thursday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

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According to flood control officials, the Yamuna River at Naini was recorded at 81.60 metres at 8 am. on Thursday, a rise of 8 centimetres over the previous 24 hours. During the same period, the Ganga reached 81.88 metres at Phaphamau and 81.13 metres at Chhatnag, an increase of 12 centimetres at each location. At the STP Bakhshi Bund, the river level rose by 8 centimetres to reach 81.74 metres.

By 4 pm, the upward trend continued, with the Yamuna at Naini reaching 81.56 metres, while the Ganga rose to 81.94 metres at Phaphamau and 81.11 metres at Chhatnag.

River levels had been receding steadily over the past several days, prompting residents of previously inundated settlements to begin returning home. However, the renewed rise over the last two days has revived concerns about fresh inundation in low-lying areas. Despite this, officials maintain that all embankments across Prayagraj district remain safe and are monitoring the situation continuously.

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{{^usCountry}} Heavy rain returns; weather turns pleasant {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heavy rain returns; weather turns pleasant {{/usCountry}}

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Rainfall activity has intensified across Prayagraj and adjoining areas, bringing a noticeable shift in weather over the last 48 hours. While sunny afternoons recently led to high humidity, conditions changed dramatically on Thursday. Early morning and evening spells of mild to heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, resulted in a significant drop in temperature.

The Meteorological department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall and strong winds in the district over the next two days, with the sky expected to remain mostly cloudy with intermittent showers.

Rising Ganga submerges sections of Shringverpur Ghat

The rising Ganga is also affecting activities at Shringverpur Dham, where continuous rainfall in both hilly and plains regions has submerged several sections of the ghats. The rising water has reduced the available space for ritual bathing and worship, creating challenges for pilgrims and tirtha purohits (priests).

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Local priests note that the shrinking riverbank area complicates the safe performance of religious ceremonies. With the Ganga’s water level steadily rising, significant portions of the ghats are now underwater, increasing the risk of devotees inadvertently entering deeper sections of the river. The administration has stepped up vigilance; Kunwar Bhan Chand, in-charge of the Shringverpur police outpost, confirmed that police personnel and the water police are maintaining a constant watch on the area.

Official reports indicate that heavy rainfall in the Belan River catchment area between 6 pm Wednesday and 6 am Thursday caused the water level at the Narora gauge station to rise by 2 cm per hour.

At 8 am Thursday, a discharge of 24,240 cusecs was released from the Belan-Baraudha Pickup Weir. This led to a further increase at the Narora gauge station, which rose at 14.67 cm per hour between 6 a.m. and 12 noon. By noon, the discharge from the Baraudha Pickup Weir was increased to 56,960 cusecs, an increase of 32,720 cusecs from the 8 am level.

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The Belan River is currently rising at a rate of 12 cm per hour, and water levels are expected to rise by approximately 2 metres. Consequently, a significant rise in the water level of the Tons River is also anticipated.

ADM (Finance and Revenue) Vinita Singh stated that a close watch is being maintained on all four gauge points in the district. All relevant departments and residents have been directed to remain vigilant and follow official advisories.