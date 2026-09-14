Jharkhand police arrested Banti Khan, brother of fugitive gangster Prince Khan, from Kolkata and brought him to Dhanbad for questioning, foiling his alleged attempt to leave the country using forged documents, officials said on Monday. Police recovered one genuine passport, one forged passport, and a visa from his possession,they added.

Gangster Prince Khan’s brother Banti arrested in Kolkata, was trying to flee abroad

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Banti was produced at Bank Mor police station after being brought from Kolkata by a special team of Dhanbad Police. Dhanbad SSP Prabhat Kumar, City SP Ritwik Srivastav and Rural SP MS Yakub were present at the police station and questioned him.

“A special team of Dhanbad Police arrested Banti Khan from Kolkata. He was brought to Dhanbad and is being questioned. Several important inputs have emerged during the interrogation,” SSP Kumar said.

According to the SSP, Banti disclosed the names of several local criminals during questioning. Police are examining their alleged links with activities such as threats and extortion, particularly in the Jharia area. The police are also verifying documents and locations identified during the interrogation.

Police sources said Banti had allegedly been preparing to flee abroad to join his absconding brother Prince Khan. The police had been keeping an eye on his activities after he came out on bail earlier this year. He had spent nearly four years in jail and was released on bail in January.

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{{^usCountry}} Banti is an accused in several serious criminal cases, including the murder of Mahatab Alam alias Nanhe, who was shot dead in Dhanbad’s New Market area on November 24, 2021. Prince Khan had subsequently claimed responsibility for the murder. Banti was arrested along with two associates from a railway station in Uttar Pradesh in March 2022 and remained in custody in connection with various cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Banti is an accused in several serious criminal cases, including the murder of Mahatab Alam alias Nanhe, who was shot dead in Dhanbad’s New Market area on November 24, 2021. Prince Khan had subsequently claimed responsibility for the murder. Banti was arrested along with two associates from a railway station in Uttar Pradesh in March 2022 and remained in custody in connection with various cases. {{/usCountry}}

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He also came under police scanner in connection with the firing on Babli Khan alias Haider Ansari, driver of Iqbal Khan, son of jailed gangster Fahim Khan. Banti had allegedly gone underground after being released on bail shortly before the shooting.

Prince Khan, currently believed to be operating from abroad, faces more than 50 serious criminal cases, including murder, extortion, rioting and obstruction of public servants. He had initially operated with his brothers Ritik, Banti and Godwin Khan under the influence of their maternal uncle Fahim Khan. The group was reportedly involved in extorting railway contractors before a dispute over distribution of extortion money triggered a violent fallout between the factions.

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Police are expected to seek Banti’s remand for further interrogation and verification of the information obtained from him.