Gangster shot dead 10 days after jail release in Rampur

A 30-year-old man with more than 16 criminal cases against him, including those under the Gangsters Act, robbery, the Goonda Act, theft and firing, was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants in Rampur’s Bilaspur area on Thursday morning, barely 10 days after he was released from jail.

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The incident took place around 11am when Sandeep Chauhan alias Sunny, a resident of Sanga Farm in Dibdiba village, was travelling on his motorcycle towards a liquor shop. According to police, three men arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire at Sandeep and fled from the spot.

He was rushed to a community health centre, where doctors declared him dead. Police said he suffered three bullet injuries — one in the back and two in the upper portion of his head.

Sandeep’s wife Shivani said their six-month-old son was unwell and she had accompanied her husband to get medicines for him on Thursday morning. After they reached near the liquor shop, Sandeep met his friend Brajesh and began talking to him. He then asked Shivani to return home with their son.

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{{^usCountry}} “Three attackers arrived on a motorcycle and opened indiscriminate fire. Sandeep was hit by three bullets and fell to the ground,” Shivani said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Three attackers arrived on a motorcycle and opened indiscriminate fire. Sandeep was hit by three bullets and fell to the ground,” Shivani said. {{/usCountry}}

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The firing triggered panic in the area, following which local residents informed the police. CO Harshita Singh, Kotwali inspector Jeet Singh and Isanagar police outpost in-charge Vishnu Kumar Sharma reached the spot with police personnel.

Rampur SP Anil Singh Sisodia also inspected the crime scene. A field unit and dog squad have also been deployed as part of the investigation.

Police said Sandeep had a criminal history and was facing more than 16 cases. He had allegedly opened fire in Rudrapur and Bilaspur and was jailed in connection with one such case.

He had spent around four months in jail and was released only 10 days before the murder. Police were also in the process of initiating history-sheeter proceedings against him.

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His wife suspected that the murder could be linked to an old enmity.

“Sandeep alias Saniya Thakur had a criminal history and several cases were registered against him. He was murdered while he was on his way to a liquor shop. We suspect that the murder may have been the result of an old enmity. The field unit, dog squad and police teams have been deployed,” SP Anil Singh Sisodia said.