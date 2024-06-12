GMDA fixes speed limits on key roads, to put up signage

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in consultation with the traffic police has fixed speed limits for arterial roads under its jurisdiction to enhance road safety and prevent accidents. It has fixed a uniform speed limit of 70 km/hour on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, 50 km/hour in city underpasses and on other major municipal roads, the limit is 50km/hour for cars and two-wheelers, and 40 km/hour for heavy vehicles, officials said. The GMDA will install speed limit signboards on all master sector roads in Gurugram as part of the move. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The GMDA will also install speed limit signboards on all master sector roads in Gurugram as part of the move. Bids for the work of setting up the signboards have been invited by the agency and it will be executed at a cost of ₹5.42 crore. The GMDA has planned to complete the work in about six months from the time the work is allotted to a particular agency.

The project is being carried out according to the directions issued earlier by the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC). The speed limit for all Gurugram roads has been stipulated by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), officials aware of the matter said.

GMDA chief general manager (mobility), Col RD Singhal (retd), said that the district road safety committee had set the mandate that the permissible speed limits of individual arterial roads must be displayed for the knowledge and awareness of the commuters. “The speed limits have been defined by the RTA and GMDA will now proceed with the installation of these signboards on all GMDA roads,” he said adding that the work will be executed as per the directions of DRSC in GMDA area.

Singhal said speed limits have been stipulated by RTA to enhance road safety

GMDA officials said in the given scope of work, approximately 1920 signboards made of stainless steel will be installed between a distance of approximately 300 and 500 meters from each other on the master sector roads of GMDA. Speed limits for both heavy and light vehicles will be displayed on the signboard.

“The provision of the signboards will help commuters to be aware of the acceptable speed limit. Additionally, it will also support the traffic police department in detecting violations of over-speeding. The speed limits have been set keeping in mind the road infrastructure and vehicular movement to ensure safe driving on the city roads,” they said.

GMDA is also implementing speed calming measures on various city roads by installing thermoplastic rumble strips in various underpasses in the city where high speed movement of vehicles are being detected. The installation of these speed limit sign boards will further act as a deterrent towards rash and high-speed driving in the city.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said that this initiative will soon be launched to curb over speeding on both main carriageways and internal roads. The importance of road safety and the need for strict enforcement of speed limits to prevent accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow is required across the city. “Dedicated teams will be strategically deployed across key road networks. These teams will actively monitor vehicle speeds and take immediate action against violators. Our objective is to foster a culture of responsible driving and compliance with traffic rules,” he said.

Vij further said that the drive will include setting up speed checkpoints, utilising speed detection technology, and conducting regular patrols. By penalising commuters who exceed speed limits, the traffic police aim to deter reckless driving and enhance safety for all road users.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, a road safety expert, director, Nagarro and co-founder, Raahgiri Foundation, said speed is the main reason for road traffic fatalities in Gurugram. “This will improve road safety by reminding drivers of the limits and encouraging compliance. Clear signage is essential for traffic management. Further, these signs will significantly aid the Gurugram Police in enforcing speed limits. With clear and prominent signage, officers will have stronger grounds to pull over speeding vehicles and issue citations. This will deter speeding and promote a culture of adherence to traffic laws. This initiative will definitely help in reducing road fatalities and serious injuries,” she said.

In recent accidents on June 7, a 19-year-old student from Uttam Nagar in Delhi was killed in an accident on the Iffco Chowk ‘U-turn flyover’ after his motorcycle was hit from behind by an unidentified speeding vehicle. A case has been filed against the suspect, police said.

On April 29, a 32-year-old man was killed after his SUV rear-ended an automated sweeping truck at the Vatika Chowk underpass on Sohna Road while swerving to avoid a collision with a speeding vehicle.

In another initiative, the GMDA will start the installation of smart traffic lights including pedestrian signal lights between Sectors 58 and 115. The agency has issued the tender for the project which will be executed at an estimated cost of ₹6.47 crore and will be completed within six months from the date of allotment to the agency, said officials.

These traffic signals will be equipped with Adaptive Traffic Control Systems (ATCS) for improving traffic flow in the city and reducing traffic congestions to offer ease of commute to citizens. The traffic light at all locations will be fitted with vehicle detector camera which will enable the smart signals to gauge the vehicular flow at the intersections. It will then accordingly adjust the timings of the signals and increase the duration of the green light on its own to ensure smooth flow of traffic. It will also facilitate the creation of green corridors to accord priority to the movement of emergency vehicles. Additionally, it will also feature pedestrian signal lights to enable pedestrian safety and seamless movement at these busy junctions.