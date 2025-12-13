Governing body of Rajarshi Tandon Girls’ Degree College suspended amid ‘contribution’ controversy

The governing body of Rajarshi Tandon Girls’ Degree College, a constituent college of Allahabad University (AU), has been suspended following serious allegations that it sought monetary contributions from newly appointed teachers for “institutional development”. After receiving the complaint, the university administration moved quickly and ordered a high-level inquiry, officials said. A formal complaint was subsequently filed with Allahabad University. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

A probe committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Prof NK Shukla, dean of the College Development Council (CDC), to investigate the allegations.

After a long hiatus, the college had recently resumed hiring for 11 teaching positions and one non-teaching role, with five selected candidates already having joined. Allegations emerged that these teachers were subsequently called to the Hindi Peeth campus in Naini by the governing body members and asked to make financial contributions for the institution’s development. According to officials, some teachers even deposited the requested sums into accounts of the Gauri Pathshala Trust and the Hindi Peeth Trust—both linked to the governing body.

A formal complaint was subsequently filed with Allahabad University. In response, the university summoned Principal Prof Ranjana Tripathi for clarification and initiated disciplinary proceedings against the governing body. In the wake of the controversy, the recruitment process for the remaining six teaching positions and one non-teaching post has been put on hold.

“The governing body of Rajarshi Tandon Girls’ Degree College has been suspended. A high-level committee headed by the CDC Dean has been constituted. Only after its report is submitted can any further statement be made,” said Prof Jaya Kapoor, PRO, Allahabad University.