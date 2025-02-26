Govt has failed to resolve farmers’ issues: Akhilesh

Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government over the farmers’ issue, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the ‘government had failed to deliver in all its annual budgets’. He also alleged that the farmers were neither provided pesticides on time nor compensated for crop losses. (HT File Photo)

“Had this government done anything for farmers, the condition of villages would have been different today,” he claimed while talking to reporters during his visit to Thathiya in Kannauj—his Lok Sabha constituency.

He also alleged that the farmers were neither provided pesticides on time nor compensated for crop losses. Pointing to a stray bull nearby, Yadav quipped, “These two-horned animals are causing severe damage to crops.”

The SP chief also accused the state government of neglecting the victims of the Mahakumbh stampede, alleging that no support was provided to the families of those who died.

Demanding compensation, Yadav said, “The government should give ₹50 lakh to the families of each devotee who lost their lives in the tragedy.”

He further alleged that instead of addressing public concerns, the government had filed false cases against SP workers for raising their voices.

Referring to his party leaders facing legal battles, he claimed, “MLA from Azamgarh, Rama Kant Yadav, former MLA Irfan Solanki and senior leader Azam Khan will soon get justice from the court and cases against them will be dismissed.” Attacking the CM, he said: “Wearing saffron clothes does not make one a Yogi.”