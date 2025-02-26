Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Govt has failed to resolve farmers’ issues: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Feb 26, 2025 05:28 AM IST

He further alleged that instead of addressing public concerns, the government had filed false cases against SP workers for raising their voices.

Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government over the farmers’ issue, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the ‘government had failed to deliver in all its annual budgets’.

He also alleged that the farmers were neither provided pesticides on time nor compensated for crop losses. (HT File Photo)
He also alleged that the farmers were neither provided pesticides on time nor compensated for crop losses. (HT File Photo)

“Had this government done anything for farmers, the condition of villages would have been different today,” he claimed while talking to reporters during his visit to Thathiya in Kannauj—his Lok Sabha constituency.

He also alleged that the farmers were neither provided pesticides on time nor compensated for crop losses. Pointing to a stray bull nearby, Yadav quipped, “These two-horned animals are causing severe damage to crops.”

The SP chief also accused the state government of neglecting the victims of the Mahakumbh stampede, alleging that no support was provided to the families of those who died.

Demanding compensation, Yadav said, “The government should give 50 lakh to the families of each devotee who lost their lives in the tragedy.”

He further alleged that instead of addressing public concerns, the government had filed false cases against SP workers for raising their voices.

Referring to his party leaders facing legal battles, he claimed, “MLA from Azamgarh, Rama Kant Yadav, former MLA Irfan Solanki and senior leader Azam Khan will soon get justice from the court and cases against them will be dismissed.” Attacking the CM, he said: “Wearing saffron clothes does not make one a Yogi.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On