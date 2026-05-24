Govt plans Passport Seva Kendra-style makeover for sub-registrar offices

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning a major overhaul of sub-registrar offices across the Capital, aiming to transform them into modern, technology-driven service centres modelled on the lines of Passport Seva Kendras, officials said on Saturday. Under the proposed system, registrar offices are expected to get air-conditioned waiting lounges, help desks, digital assistance counters, smart token systems, trained staff, drinking water facilities, clean washrooms and real-time application tracking. (Representative photo)

To take the proposal forward, chief minister Rekha Gupta recently chaired a meeting with senior officials of the concerned department, during which the technology-enabled service delivery models adopted in different states were discussed.

“Citizens visiting Sub-Registrar offices deserve dignified, transparent and time-bound services,” she said.

Under the proposed system, registrar offices are expected to offer facilities comparable to those available at airports and Passport Seva Kendras, including air-conditioned waiting lounges, help desks, digital assistance counters, smart token systems, trained staff, drinking water facilities, clean washrooms and real-time application tracking.

The services offered at the sub-registrar’s office include registration of properties, issuance of power of attorney, registration of marriages, and collection of stamp duties.

The chief minister said the new-generation offices would be equipped with upgraded hardware and regularly updated software systems. Online appointment booking, pre-verification services, live application tracking and smart token management are expected to reduce waiting times and improve transparency.

The government is also planning to introduce advanced security and verification systems, including AI-powered facial recognition for identity verification, blockchain-backed record security and digital record management tools.

Officials said that while private firms may assist in establishing and operating premium model registrar centres, all statutory powers and final decision-making authority will remain with government officials.