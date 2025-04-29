Greater Noida: Clean up drive launched after waterlogging complaints

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has commenced an intensive drain cleaning and repair drive in Sirsa village of Greater Noida, following public complaints of waterlogging and unsanitary conditions, officials said on Monday. Officials said that the authority will continue to monitor the situation through random inspections and strict action will be taken against any future encroachments that hinder public infrastructure. (HT Photos)

Accumulation of garbage and filth in the drains had reportedly led to dirty water spilling onto roads, sparking fears among residents of mosquito breeding and waterborne diseases.

Concerned over the growing health risks due to stagnant water and blocked drains, the authority swiftly moved into action.

“For weeks, dirty water had been overflowing onto the streets and mosquitoes were everywhere. Due to the situation, we had been demanding the authorities concerning to take up necessary action. We are relieved that work has finally started and cleaning exercise has commenced. We request that regular checks be done so the problem doesn’t come back with monsoon approaching”, said Anil Kumar, a resident.

Another resident Sunita Devi said, “The blocked drains were causing foul smells and making it hard for us to commute. Now that the work has begun, the issues are expected to ease”.

Notably, Sirsa village in Greater Noida, located within the Dankaur block of Gautam Budha Nagar district, is part of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) region. Sirsa, however, is adjacent to several developing sectors including Sector 17A, Sector 25, among others, that fall under Yeida’s jurisdiction.

Greater Noida authority officials said after public complaints, immediate remedial measures have been initiated to resolve the issues.

“Acting on complaints of waterlogging and hygiene issues in Sirsa village, a team under projects department of work circle 8 has been pressed into action to carry out cleaning and repair works. While the drains are being unclogged, illegal ramps build on the drains are being razed and damaged portions are being repaired,” said assistant chief executive officer (ACEO), Srilakshmi VS.

Officials said that the problem was aggravated as several shopkeepers along Sirsa’s main road had built unauthorised ramps over the drains, obstructing proper cleaning and water flow. “We have cleared several such ramps and instructed shopkeepers to remove the remaining ones. Our objective is to ensure free flow of water, improve sanitation, and prevent health risks”, added the ACEO.

The authority will continue to monitor the situation through random inspections and strict action will be taken against any future encroachments that hinder public infrastructure, officials said.