New Delhi: The Delhi government’s GST department, in coordination with railway officials, seized around 50 tonnes of goods estimated to be worth ₹5 crore at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station earlier this week, officials said on Saturday.

GST dept seizes ₹5-crore goods at Nizamuddin railway station

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The consignment included around 25 tonnes of copper scrap valued at nearly ₹3 crore and another 25 tonnes of mixed scrap, clothing and other goods worth about ₹2 crore, the officials added.

Officials said they had received a tip-off that goods were being transported through railways without mandatory documents, including invoices and e-way bills. The consignment had arrived at Nizamuddin station on a train originating from Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh, officers said.

The GST department is now conducting verification of the seized goods and accompanying documents, along with examining compliance with statutory requirements under GST law.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the government would not tolerate tax evasion. “The Delhi government will not tolerate tax evasion and revenue loss at any cost,” she said in an official statement, adding that the focus was also on creating systems that ensure transparent business practices and collection of all due taxes.

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{{^usCountry}} The department said the operation was part of efforts to strengthen surveillance of goods transported through the railway network, alongside existing monitoring of road transportation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department said the operation was part of efforts to strengthen surveillance of goods transported through the railway network, alongside existing monitoring of road transportation. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials are also stepping up coordination with railway authorities and monitoring railway routes to detect unaccounted goods, irregular documentation and suspected tax evasion.