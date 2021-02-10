IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Gurdwara committee gets lawyers under one roof to fight for arrested farmers
HT Image
HT Image
others

Gurdwara committee gets lawyers under one roof to fight for arrested farmers

New Delhi Inside a room of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee’s (DSGMC) office, next to the Rakabganj gurdwara, several families from Punjab who have come to the national Capital after learning that their relatives were arrested for the violence on Republic Day wait
READ FULL STORY
By Prawesh Lama
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:38 PM IST

New Delhi

Inside a room of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee’s (DSGMC) office, next to the Rakabganj gurdwara, several families from Punjab who have come to the national Capital after learning that their relatives were arrested for the violence on Republic Day wait .

These families are waiting for their turn to meet with lawyers inside the conference hall of the committee’s office.

It is a busy room — advocates noting details of the arrested persons, getting signatures of their relatives on court papers, explaining to them how the legal battle has just begun and is to be fought. Outside the room, officials of DSGMC are helping make photocopies of court documents, and identity-proof records of the men who have been arrested by the Delhi police for rioting, attacking security personnel on duty, damaging public property, among other crimes, on January 26.

At least 394 police personnel and 10 farmers were injured when protesters deviated from a pre-approved route of the tractor rally on Republic Day and clashed with police when they were stopped from entering parts of Central and New Delhi.

From directly speaking to the families, to circulating messages and offering pro-bono legal services on the social media groups of villages in Punjab and Haryana — it is this room, which can hold 50-70 people, that lawyers representing the accused have set up base.

Delhi police have intensified their investigations in the violence and are making arrests every day — in the last three days eight people have been nabbed — in the January 26 violence case. The DSGMC, to counter this, has brought together lawyers from across the city in one room to ensure that no arrested person is deprived of legal representation in the city courts. All the lawyers working on cases of the arrested accused are doing so pro-bono. Of the 134 persons arrested, DSGMC officials said, they have already found lawyers to represent more than half the number.

On Monday, three people — Jaswinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Ramandeep Singh — who were represented by such lawyers, managed to get bail. The bail hearing of other people is on at different city courts.

“We come from a farming background. We were concerned about many innocent farmers languishing in jail and thus pitched in to help them. My team and I managed to get bail for three people. We will keep fighting. Our numbers are now with the villagers. The minute anyone gets arrested, we receive information about it real-time,” said advocate Vikas Yadav, one of the lawyers representing the arrested suspects.

The lawyers are also visiting Delhi’s Tihar jail to meet the arrested persons and offering them free legal aid.

“I went to Tihar within days of the first arrest. In fact, I was the first one to do so. I then made a list of all the arrested persons and contacted their families. We used the help of the village heads to trace the families. We have extensively used Facebook and WhatsApp to pass on the message back in the villages that they are not alone. In every message, we add our phone numbers,” said advocate Amarveer Singh Bhullar.

The phone numbers of advocates are also announced and circulated at the mahapanchayat held in the villages. One such family from Jind district in Haryana, who had come to Delhi, learnt about the lawyers offering legal help from the mahapanchayat held earlier this month to discuss the plan ahead for the protests.

Ajit Pal Singh, 27, a farmer from Tatria Wala village of Moga district in Punjab said he had learnt about the lawyers from WhatsApp group. “We have been here for the last one week. Many people from our village, including my brother, have been arrested by Delhi police. Some of us are staying at Bangla Saheb Gurdwara and a few are at the borders. We will return only after our relatives are released,” Singh said.

Throwing in a note of caution, the lawyers, however, also added that they are very selective when it comes to choosing their clients.Advocate Bhullar said they are only representing “innocent farmers” and not the actual rioters. The DSGMC is also vetting the names of the arrested people from the records of the farmer unions.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, former Delhi MLA and president of the DSGMC, said, that the committee is in touch with the farmer unions protesting at the three borders in Delhi. “ The unions confirm with us if an arrested person is a farmer or not. If they are farmers and have been caught for being part of the rally that day, we have a team of lawyers to fight for them. The lawyers are not charging a single penny. No matter how many arrests police make, we will not let those who are innocent to suffer,” he said.

Delhi Police have maintained that thought hundreds of protesters had indulged in violence, police are only arresting those against whom they have concrete evidence. Police said they are looking at videos on which the rioters have been caught on tape indulging in the violence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The Thane coastal road will be a bypass road or alternative to the existing Ghodbunder Road, so the current congestion on the road will be eased. (HT PHOTO)
The Thane coastal road will be a bypass road or alternative to the existing Ghodbunder Road, so the current congestion on the road will be eased. (HT PHOTO)
others

TMC finalises DPR for Thane coastal road

By Megha Pol, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has now finalised the detailed project report (DPR) of the 13-kilometre coastal road from Kharegaon to Gaimukh
READ FULL STORY
Close
The couple revealed that they were there to sell the child to a couple for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The couple revealed that they were there to sell the child to a couple for 5 lakh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

4 held for selling 8-month-old girl for 5 lakh in Virar

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Four persons – Gurwari alias Manju Sonjit Mandal and her husband Sonjit Mandal, Anita Vinoba Bhave and Dr Jiten Bala have been arrested by the Virar police for allegedly selling an eight-month-old infant girl for purportedly 5 lakh on Tuesday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Deep Sidhu feared attempt on life: Police

By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested on Monday for his role in the Republic Day’s violence at Red Fort, has told the police that he was hiding because “his life was at risk” and he feared that he will be killed since the farm leaders have put the entire blame for the violence on him, police officers associated with the case said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

The chill is gone: Mercury in Delhi crosses 30°C mark

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The mercury in the national capital continued to rise on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature hitting 30
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Third suspect in Red Fort violence arrested from Punjab, police claim he instigated protesters

By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The police on Wednesday said they have arrested Iqbal Singh, who they claimed instigated the protesters gathered at the Red Fort and vandalised property and clashed with security personnel during the tractor rally taken out by the farmers on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Gurdwara committee gets lawyers under one roof to fight for arrested farmers

By Prawesh Lama
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:38 PM IST
New Delhi Inside a room of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee’s (DSGMC) office, next to the Rakabganj gurdwara, several families from Punjab who have come to the national Capital after learning that their relatives were arrested for the violence on Republic Day wait
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

DDA allocates 3,500cr for infra projects in next year’s budget, special focus on Narela

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:38 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allocated over 3,500 crore to infrastructure projects with a special focus on environment in its budget for the next financial year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi’s fight against pollution set to get smarter

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government will start in six-seven months its first source apportionment project and real-time monitoring of pollution, tools which will be employed to make better strategies to curb air pollution in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

No tax for taxis, autos entering Haryana from Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:37 PM IST
CHANDIGARH The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday decided to exempt from motor vehicle tax (MVT) auto rickshaws as well as taxis operating within National Capital Region (NCR) as per contract carriage permit issued by the NCR states
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune to get six more air quality monitoring systems

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:43 PM IST
PUNE The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will be setting up six more air quality monitoring systems in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Six parked Shivshahi buses “set on fire” in Satara; 1 person detained for questioning

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:43 PM IST
PUNE The Satara Police have detained one person into custody for questioning after six Shivshahi buses parked at the state bus-stand were set on fire on Wednesday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

‘UK variant of Covid more cardiotoxic for younger adults, children’

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:42 PM IST
PUNE The UK variant of Covid is more cardiotoxic, causing damage to heart muscles than the currently circulating strains as more positive cases and deaths caused by the infection are reported in the UK among the younger population and kids, said Dr Aarti Kinikar, head, paediatric ward, Sassoon General Hospital
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Weight loss, anxiety common symptoms reported by Covid-recovered patients, say Pune doctors

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:42 PM IST
PUNE A presentation on Covid-19 by senior doctors in the city noted that patients lost an incredible amount of weight during treatment and reported anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder among those who had recovered
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

52% of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune dist; 534 fresh Covid cases reported

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:42 PM IST
PUNE The district on Wednesday reported two deaths due to Covid-related infection in 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune metro car shed land acquisition work in final stage, PMRDA to start work soon

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:42 PM IST
PUNE Land acquisition for the Pune metro car shed is in its final stage and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is expected to start work there soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP