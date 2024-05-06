Gurgaon nominees step up campaigns

Gurugram: Sitting BJP MP and Lok Sabha candidate for the Gurgaon seat, Rao Inderjit Singh, on Sunday campaigned in different villages of Sohna and urged the people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) citing the development work carried out in the last ten years in Haryana. Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency candidate, rapper Rahul Yadav "Fazilpuria" during a rally in Gurugram earlier this week. (HT PHOTO)

Singh said that the elevated Sohna Road project, which had come up at a cost of ₹ 1,500 crore had ensured that it takes only 20 minutes to cover the distance between Gurugram and Sohna. He added that improved connectivity and the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will transform Sohna into a residential and business hub.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“We plan to connect Sohna further with the Orbital Railway Corridor, which will connect it with Nuh, Palwal and Sonipat and create employment and business opportunities,” the Gurugram MP said, adding that the BJP was seeking votes on the basis of work done in the last decade.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha polls: Congress fields Raj Babbar from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra

He held public meetings in ward-8 of Bhondsi, and visited Ghamdoj, Alipur, Saanp Ki Nangli, Baluda and Sohna and sought support for the party. He also set up an election office in Badshahpur, where he said that the infrastructure that his party had helped to build was unparalleled in the district.

He has won the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat in 2014, and 2019 as the BJP’s nominee and is eyeing his third term.

Meanwhile, JJP candidate rapper Rahul Yadav popularly known as Fazilpuria, sought votes in the urban areas of the city and during a meeting at Jharsa, he raised issues such as poor sanitary conditions, lack of a working sewage system, waterlogging, air pollution and the total breakdown of civic amenities in the urban villages of Gurugram.

ALSO READ | Raj Babbar hits back at critics: Not an outsider, know Gurgaon’s pulse

“The civic agencies have failed to deliver under the present government. There are no good government hospitals, the sanitation system is not working and garbage is dumped across the city. The problems faced by people remain unresolved. I appeal to you to vote for JJP in this election and send a young MP to Parliament, who will speak for you,” he said, adding that it was time to usher in change.