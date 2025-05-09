Gurugram metro station on Dwarka expressway spur to come up in Sector 101

The Gurugram metro’s upcoming station on the 1.2km-long Dwarka Expressway spur will be located on the road going from Sector 9 and 9A towards the Dwarka Expressway in sector 101, adjacent to the new underpass from Basai to Sector 102, officials said on Friday. The station will be approximately 140 metres in length and 23 metres in width. The Millennium City Centre Metro Station in Gurugram Sector 44. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The station will have two entry and exits for commuters and will be connected to the opposite side of the road through a foot over bridge with escalators, according to the design by Systra, the detailed design consultant of the project. It will have a drop off point for buses, autos and e-rickshaws. The metro authority has also sought 371sqm more land to build an entrance to the station.

“It is requested to give NOC for the use of land parcels for metro,” said Namrita Kalsi, chief architect, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) in a letter to the Haryana Sahakari Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran.

According to a senior GMRL official, the location was previously intended for the Gurugram metro depot. However, the high-water level in Basai raised concerns that water logging could impact the metro depot, so the location of the depot was shifted to Sector 33, where the government had 40 acres of vacant land, and it was decided to build a metro station instead at the expressway spur.

A tender to construct the spur has been floated and is expected to be opened on May 15. A senior GMRl official had previously said that the decision to extend the tender period from April 22 to May 15 was taken due to the high number of pre-bid queries and change in scope of work.

This metro station will provide metro connectivity to thousands of residents of sectors along the Dwarka Expressway, who presently don’t have good access to a mass transport system barring a bus service run by the Gurugram city bus service.