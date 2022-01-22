Gurugram: Raahgiri Day to be held online today

In the wake of ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will organise a Raahgiri Day on Sunday through an online platform for the first time, officials said on Saturday. The e-Raahgiri Day will be conducted between 10am and 12noon with online yoga sessions, webinars on road safety and air pollution, slogan writing competitions, and live and pre-recorded musical performances, among other such activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MCG officials said that due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, they decided to hold the Raahgiri Day online for the interim.

“Due to the spread of Covid-19 and imposition of restrictions related to it, the Raahgiri Day is unlikely to be hosted physically in the near future. Hence, e-Raahgiri is now being organised this Sunday instead of the conventional Raahgiri so that matters such as road safety and air pollution continue to remain an important topic of conversation. People can participate by clicking on the online link https://forms.gle/QtL5dLUcG9Ab9VbT9 to join the e-Raahgiri event,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer, MCG.

Besides the link circulated by the civic body through its twitter handle and social media platforms, residents can also email at info@raahgirifoundation.org or send a message at WhatsApp number 8595064020 for the link.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspired by the ciclovia movement in Bogota, Colombia, the first Raahgiri Day in Gurugram was held in November 2013 near the Galleria market in DLF Phase 4. Aimed at reclaiming streets from vehicles, in a conventional Raahgiri event, entry of automobiles is completely forbidden for several hours on a particular stretch. Instead, cycling, walking, and skating are promoted along with activities such as yoga, street plays, pottery, flash mob, and painting competitions.

“To promote physical and mental health during these tough times, we are organising activities similar to the conventional Raahgiri via an online platform so that residents can participate from their respective households. Besides providing physical activities, awareness on key issues such as road safety, air pollution as well as entertainment activities have been planned for the pilot online event,” said Shubhra Puri, trustee, Raahgiri Foundation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last Raahgiri Day was held on November 28 last year at Tulip Chowk located on the sectors 69-70 dividing road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON