HC grants bail to BSP MP Atul Rai in Gangsters’ Act case

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Atul Rai, the sitting BSP MP from the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency, in a criminal case registered against him under the Gangsters' Act at the Lanka police station in Varanasi in 2021. Justice Raj Beer Singh presided over the decision to grant bail to Rai.

According to the counsel representing the applicant, “A total of 24 criminal cases were filed against the applicant, out of which 12 cases have already resulted in acquittals, and in the remaining cases, the applicant is currently out on bail.”

“The co-accused, Sujit Singh, was granted bail earlier through an order dated 28.07.2022, as issued in Criminal Misc. Bail Application No. 2629 of 2022,” argued the applicant’s counsel.

The applicant’s counsel further stated, “The applicant’s medical condition is of utmost concern, with his health deteriorating day by day. He is afflicted with Chronic Supportive Otitis Media with Mastoiditis, and medical professionals have recommended an operation for this ailment.”

In response to allegations that Rai was being targeted due to political rivalries, the state government’s counsel countered, “The applicant has a substantial criminal history spanning twenty-four cases, dating back to 2009. Hence, it cannot be claimed that these cases were fabricated during the present government’s tenure.”

“The assertion that the applicant is not receiving appropriate medical care during his detention due to political motivations is baseless. The applicant is consistently receiving the necessary medical attention. It’s important to note that the applicant is categorised as a Gangster, and the FIR was lodged after obtaining gang-related approval,” argued the government’s counsel.

After hearing the arguments, the court, while permitting the bail application, noted, “Medical reports indicate that the applicant is grappling with Coccydynia, Spondyloarthritis, low backache, Prolapsed Intervertebral Disc (PIVD), high blood pressure, excessive bleeding, Vertigo, and Nausea. The latest report, dated 03.08.2023, highlights the applicant’s diagnosis of ‘phaeochromocytoma/paraganglioma,’ prompting an urgent referral to AIIMS, New Delhi, for treatment.”

The court further observed, “It’s evident that the applicant’s health issues are chronic and have persisted for a considerable duration. Given the alarming state of his health, he urgently requires proper medical intervention.”

Addressing the status of the ongoing trial against Rai, the bench said, “The records suggest that the applicant has already undergone nearly one year and nine months of detention, and only three witnesses have been examined thus far. Consequently, the trial is likely to extend for a substantial period.”

This marked the second bail application submitted by Rai, following the initial rejection of his bail plea by the high court on March 3. The judgment was reserved on August 11 and subsequently delivered on August 28.