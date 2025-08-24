The Allahabad high court has rejected the bail application of Shivam Dubey alias Dalal, an accused in the Bikru massacre case of Kanpur. HC rejects bail plea of accused in Bikru case

The rejection came after the state government counsel informed the court that Shivam misled it by filing a false affidavit and concealing his criminal history.

Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery, while dismissing the bail plea, said, “In his affidavit, the accused applicant – Shivam Dubey had stated that no other criminal case is pending against him, though one case under Gangster Act was pending against him and he had also been awarded sentence in this case on September 5, 2023. Therefore, it cannot be said that the accused applicant had no knowledge of this case.”

The court in its order dated August 21 said the applicant could move another bail application after a considerable time.

Eight police personnel, including deputy superintendent of police Devendra Mishra, were killed in an ambush by the gangster Vikas Dubey when the police team raided his house in Bikru village of Kanpur to arrest him on the night of July 2, 2020.

Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on July 10, 2020 as he tried to escape from custody when a police vehicle bringing him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident.

Later, his associate Shivam Dubey was arrested and is in jail. It is alleged that Shivam Dubey was involved in this incident with Vikas Dubey.