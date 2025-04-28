Hemant Patel murder: SIT formed to probe case

A special investigation team (SIT) will investigate the murder of Hemant Patel, a student of Class 12 in the compound of a car park in Khushaal Nagar locality, under the Shivpur police station area, here on April 22. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Commissioner of police, Mohit Agarwal, constituted a three-member committee chaired by deputy commissioner of police, Gomti Zone, Akash Patel and additional deputy commissioner of police, Neetu, and assistant commissioner of police, Prateek Kumar, as its members.

The SIT will ensure a thorough and impartial investigation and will ensure that all the accused are identified and action is taken against them, said the commissioner in a statement.

He also removed Shivpur police station in-charge, inspector Udayveer Singh, for negligence in investigation and sent him to the reserve police lines late on Sunday, a police statement read. Now AHTU in-charge Inspector Vijay Kumar Shukla has been made in-charge of Shivpur Police station.

Action was taken after Kailash Chandra Patel, the father of Hemant, met the commissioner of police and submitted a memorandum, demanding that strict action should be taken against the accused.

On Tuesday, Hemant Patel, 18, a Class 12 student, was allegedly shot dead in a room within the parking compound. Police recovered a .32 bore licensed pistol, a shell, a cartridge, a magazine and a cold drink bottle with a glass from the crime scene.

A case was filed against three individuals: Ravi Singh, as well as his friends, Shashank and Kishan, based on a complaint by the deceased’s family.

Ravi Singh, the assistant director of the school, had allegedly called Hemant to a room in the compound near his house, where Hemant was shot.

On April 27, Apna Dal (S) and UP cabinet minister Ashish Patel called on the kin of Hemant Patel in Varanasi. He directed the commissioner of police to ensure strict action against the accused.

On April 26, Apna Dal Kamerawadi leader Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel along with her party workers staged a demonstration against the murder of the student in Khushaal Nagar area on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons in Lucknow on Monday, Pallavi Patel alleged inaction in the case, insinuating that the accused were being shielded by some BJP leaders.

“When I was in Varanasi demanding the arrest of the accused, the police misbehaved with me and abused me. The boy has been killed by the manager of the school. Who allowed a gun to be brought and used in school. The incident has raised questions on social security and the law and order situation,” Patel said.