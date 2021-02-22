Hotel near Mumbai sealed after 21 staffers test positive for Covid-19
The Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) sealed a hotel till March 4 after 21 of its staffers tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Efforts are now on to trace the guests and customers who had come in contact with the staffers.
The hotel is located in Versova area on Ghodbunder Road, Kashimira, and witnesses many guests from Gujarat and nearby areas.
MBMC ward officer Swapnil Sawant said, “Our medical team immediately launched an aggressive testing drive in all hotels, bars, dhabas, restaurants and other eateries located in the vicinity of the hotel after 21 staffers were found positive for Covid-19, following which two eateries were sealed.”
While those detected positive have been moved to healthcare facilities for treatment, others are kept in quarantine and the testing drive is on, said Sawant.
After the figures had dipped, the civic body has recorded 112 cases last week, with 65 cases on Saturday alone. The caseload has reached 26,730, of which 25,544 patients have recovered, said Sawant. While no deaths have been reported in this week, the total toll in Mira-Bhayander stands at 801 till Saturday.
“We have appealed to citizens to follow regular sanitisation, wear masks and maintaining social distancing. MBMC has further urged people to get themselves tested even if they develop the slightest symptoms of the virus,” said Sawant.
