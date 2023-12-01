HS, Inter exams - 2024: UP Board debars 253 schools as centres

The UP Board, formally known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), has debarred 253 schools spread across 43 districts of the state from being made examination centres in the forthcoming exams of Class 10 and Class 12. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

Last year, the UP Board debarred 432 schools across the state from being made centres for its Class 10 and 12 exams of 2023.

UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla has recently sent a list of these schools to all district magistrates who head the district-level committees that finalises the schools to act as exam centres for UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinations.

These schools which have been debarred include those which were found to have indulged in malpractices in the Class 10-12 examinations in the past or which have been found to have committed anomalies in competitive examinations, besides those whose recognition is being withdrawn, or has been withdrawn, the missive reads, a copy of which is with HT.

The list of debarred schools includes maximum 36 of Prayagraj, 29 of Aligarh, 22 of Ghazipur, 16 of Varanasi, 14 of Lucknow, 11 each of Agra and Gorakhpur and 10 each of Kushinagar, Balia and Bahraich among others.

“As the board is committed to conducting a free and fair exam, we are not taking any chances and the schools which have failed to conduct competitive exams or past editions of the high school and intermediate exams fairly, besides whose recognition is under the scanner, will not be made examination centres,” Shukla said. The official further said that the list in this regard has also been sent to the district inspector of schools (DIoS).

The schedule of determining the centres for the UP Board high school and intermediate examination-2024 was recently revised and extended by the state government. The final list of examination centres is now to be finalised by December 10 instead of the earlier deadline of November 28, said state secondary education department officials.

The major reason for it is the delay in physical verification of examination centres as mandated by the state examination centre allocation policy of the year.

As per the tentative list of examination centres, the Class 10 and class 12 examinations of the board is to be conducted at 7,864 centres spread across the 75 districts of the state.

According to the tentative list released by Shukla recently, 1,017 government secondary schools, 3,537 government-aided secondary schools and another 3,310 unaided secondary schools would be acting as exam centres for the 2024 edition of its high school and intermediate exams.

In all, 55,08,206 students are registered to appear for the UP Board High School and Intermediate Exams-2024. This includes 29,47,324 high school students (15,71,686 boys and 13,75,638 girls) and another 25,60,882 intermediate students (14,12,806 boys and 11,48,076 girls) who have completed the registration formalities to appear in the 2024 edition of the examination.