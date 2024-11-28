Gurugram: To facilitate the construction of a metro depot in Gurugram’s Sector 33, the HSVP is planning to shift the marble market located there and merge it with a similar market in Sector 34. The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran’s (HSVP) chief administrator, Chander Shekhar Khare, has issued directions to the engineering branch to prepare estimates for laying out roads and other infrastructure in the market. HSVP proposes to shift marble market in Sector 33 to build metro depot

According to HSVP officials, for the construction of a metro depot in Sector 33, around nine acres of land which is part of the 50 acres owned by the authority and is occupied by an already developed marble market, will be required to be reworked and the market shifted across the road to the marble market located in Sector 34.

“The proposal for shifting the marble market was discussed in detail at a meeting chaired by the chief administrator, HSVP, in which the proposal to shift the marble market from Sector 33 to Sector 44 was discussed,” an HSVP official, aware of the matter, said.

The chief administrator also issued directions at the meeting held on November 11 to superintending engineer-I, HSVP, Gurugram to prepare and submit a tentative estimate for laying out of development works in Sector 34, Gurugram, as per the approved layout plan in case allottees of Marble Market Sector 33 are accommodated in Sector 34.

Currently, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran has identified 37 acres of land in an open area in Sector 33 which is free of any encumbrance and can be transferred to GMRL for setting up a metro rail depot.

An additional nine acres is under the marble market, which the authority plans to shift to an adjacent site, while around 5 acres is stuck in legal issues, they said.

Last year, the Haryana government had asked the authority to identify government land for setting up a metro depot in Sector 33 as the location is on the proposed Gurugram metro alignment, and would save at least ₹500 crore, which will then be spent on acquisition. Earlier, the estate officer two of HSVP in whose jurisdiction the land falls had apprised the higher authorities that out of the 42.84 acres of land available in open space category in Sector 33, 37.19 acres was available while around 5 acres was stuck in litigation.