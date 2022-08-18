IED in Amritsar planted on Mohali RGP attack accused Landa’s behest
The accused were paid ₹12 lakh to blow up the sub-inspector under whose car the IED was recovered; were fleeing to Maldives when they were nabbed at Delhi airport
AMRITSAR: The interrogation of two men, who were arrested in the Amritsar improvised explosive device (IED) seizure case, has revealed that Canada-based notorious gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, who is also prime accused in the Mohali rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the intelligence headquarters in May, was the kingpin of the module.
Harpal Singh, who is constable in Punjab Police, and Fatehdeep Singh of Sabran village falling under the Harike police station in Tarn Taran district were arrested on Wednesday from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi. Their arrest came within 24 hours of the seizure of the RDX contained IED, weighing around 2.7 kg from the posh Ranjit Avenue area here on Tuesday. The IED was planted by two bike-borne men who had their faces covered under the SUV of sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh, who is posted at the crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of Amritsar commissionerate. The IED was detected by Dilbagh’s driver while cleaning the vehicle.
“Both the arrested accused are the henchmen of gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa. Both Harpal and Fatehdeep were paid ₹12 lakh for blowing up sub-inspector. We have recovered $4000 and ₹2.5 lakh Indian currency from the duo. We have also identified the two bike-borne men, who were tasked by the arrested men to plant the IED under the cop’s car. We can’t disclose their identity, for it will cause a hurdle for their arrest,” said a senior Punjab Police official while seeking anonymity.
“Both the accused were fleeing to Maldives and would take on arrival visas. They also had visas for Dubai, which was taken through a travel agent. However, they had taken Maldives’ tickets from the Delhi airport to hoodwink police,” he said.
Commissioner of police (CP), Amritsar, Arun Pal confirmed that the arrested men had plan to go to Maldives, but didn’t divulge more details. On being asked why the sub-inspector (SI) was their target, he said, “Because the cop had done good work at the time of terrorism.”
The CP said, “The arrested men have also disclosed that many police officers are on the target of Landa, who has links with Pakistan’s ISI and some terror organisations. It is suspected that Landa had provided the explosive to the accused, which was smuggled from across the border.”
Landa, a resident of Harike Pattan village in Tarn Taran district, has been a pressing point for the Punjab police for the past 11 years. Landa, who fled to Canada in 2017, is a close aide of Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, and had joined hands with a pro-Khalaistan terror organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).
The first case was registered against Landa for murder bid and under the Arms Act at Harike Pattan in July 2011. He is facing 18 criminal cases, including of murder, attempt to murder and drugs smuggling, in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Moga and Ferozepur districts. Punjab Police had registered the last case against Landa under kidnapping charges in Moga in May 2016 before he fled to Canada.
He was also prime accused in the Patti double murder case in which Akali worker Aman Fauji and his friend were shot dead by gangster Daya Singh alias Preet Sekhon last year. Aman Fauji was a close friend of former minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon’s right hand Gurmukh Singh Ghulla. Last year, Landa had also threatened Punjab Police officials of ‘dire consequences’ through his Facebook account.
-
Navi Mumbai football players dejected over FIFA suspension of AIFF
The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the 42 under-17 girl students coached by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to play some special matches in connection with the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 looks improbable following the suspension of All India Football Federation by the world governing body for football. FIFA suspended All India Football Federation for 'undue influence from third parties'. The civic administration was determined to play the perfect host for the grand event.
-
Fitness test for Govindas taking part in Dahi Handi in Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli
Forming multiple tiers during Gokulashtami is no mean feat. It is a test of endurance and fitness for the Govindas. This year, the Govindas will be attempting the tiers after a break of two years. Govindas in the age group of 14-50 years participate in making the pyramids. Yuva Rashtra Kabaddi Academy group of women Govindas from Kalyan-Dombivli has been training daily.
-
Dahi Handi set for grand comeback as Gokulashtami is being celebrated on Friday
With the State Government easing all the Covid restrictions for the Dahi Handi festival on Friday, over 200 organisers in Navi Mumbai are gearing up for a grand comeback after two years. One of the biggest Dahi Handis in the city is being organised in Airoli by Shiv Sena leader and former NMMC opposition leader, Vijay Chougule, through his Sunil Chougule Sports Club.
-
Provide security to Bhandara gang-rape victim, deputy chairperson directs state
Mumbai: Deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council Dr Neelam Gorhe on Thursday directed the state government to provide security to the victim of the Bhandara gang-rape. Gorhe also directed the state to ensure that the victim gets free medical treatment. The directives were issued in the legislative council after legislators from the opposition parties raised issues faced by the gang-rape victim. The perpetrators also brutalised her, causing serious internal injuries to her private parts.
-
Minor girl gang-raped by three men in Virar
Palghar: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men on Thursday in Virar, according to police officials. The minor had stepped out of her home to get her mobile phone repaired when her female 'friend', invited her to an isolated spot and then she called her three male friends, who raped and molested her. The police have arrested three accused in the case, including the female accomplice, while one accused is absconding.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics