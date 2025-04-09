IIIT Allahabad forms committee to boost student-administration dialogue

A ‘Student-Administration Synergy Committee (SASC)’ has been formed at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) on a perpetual basis, with equal and wide representation of students and faculty, to establish a continuous dialogue between the two important stakeholders of the institute, informed IIIT-A officials here on Tuesday. IIIT-A campus (File)

Bridging the communication gap, this committee would provide amicable solutions to all student-related problems and issues on campus, thus creating harmony on campus and avoiding the recurrence of unfortunate situations in the future, they maintained.

The IIIT-A campus had recently witnessed two days of protest by students following the deaths of two BTech students, including a hearing and speech-impaired student hailing from Nizamabad in Telangana, who allegedly died by suicide late at night on March 29, and another 20-year-old student from Rangareddy of the same state, who died during treatment at a private hospital the same night.

The SASC will comprise undergraduate and postgraduate students, research scholars and academic administrators. This committee will serve as a structured platform for dialogue, policy recommendations and issue resolution, fostering a collaborative academic and administrative environment, said Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone, director, IIIT-A.

He said this committee has been designed to serve as a dynamic platform that promotes continuous and constructive dialogue between two of the most crucial stakeholders in the institution—students and faculty members.

Prof Sutaone said that the SASC aims to foster a robust communication channel, ensuring that both students’ concerns and administrative policies are effectively addressed. With equal and extensive representation from students and faculty, the committee will serve as a forum for addressing academic, extracurricular, infrastructure and other student-related issues, while providing valuable insights into institutional governance.

The committee shall meet with the institute director on the 30th of every month to review discussions, assess action points, and track progress. It will also submit a quarterly report outlining key issues, proposed solutions, and implementation updates. In the committee, the representatives of the administration are all ex-officio, while the student representatives will be changed every three months.

Administration representatives include the dean (student affairs) as chairperson, besides the dean (academic and research), dean (infrastructure), dean (faculty affairs), chief proctor, chairman, council of wardens (CoW) and estate officer as members.