IIIT-A students excel in Google Solution Challenge-2024

A team of talented students from Indian Institute of Information technology-Allahabad (IIIT- A), under the team name ‘Debug Dynasty’, has garnered international recognition by securing a spot in the Top-50 and Top-100 of the Google Solution Challenge-2024. IIIT-A team (HT Photo)

Their innovative project, Ecobloom, addresses a crucial gap in the current landscape: the absence of a unified platform that facilitates the creation and participation in campaigns focused on societal betterment, stated IIIT-A officials.

Led by team members Rishika Gupta, Nijjwal, Rishi Upadhyay, and Vatsal Bhuva, Debug Dynasty’s Ecobloom is more than just a campaign tool– it’s a platform aimed at empowering organizations and individuals alike to contribute to social causes in a collaborative and rewarding environment, they added.

At a recent event hosted at IIIT-A, these brilliant young minds were facilitated by notable community leaders including Ankit Kumar Verma, organiser of Google Developer Group Prayagraj, Mohammed Javed, faculty advisor-GDG on-campus IIIT-A, and KP Singh, head of IT department, IIIT-A.

The event also saw the formal appointment of Nandini Gupta, who was selected as the Google Developer Group on-Campus Lead for IIIT Allahabad.

The students’ projects, which focus on leveraging technology to bridge societal gaps, were recognised for their potential to drive innovation. Their participation in the Google Solution Challenge Hackathon emphasizes the university’s growing reputation for nurturing tech talent and encouraging creative solutions to global challenges, said Mohammed Javed, Faculty Advisor Google Developer Group (GDG) On-Campus, IIIT-A.

In addition to celebrating the students’ success, the event served as a platform for discussions on future collaborations between IIIT-A, Google Developer Groups (GDGs), and the Google Developer Student Club. These initiatives aim to enhance technological awareness in the region, fostering a collaborative ecosystem where students can learn, innovate, and grow, he added.

During the event, discussions focused on how IIIT-A, GDG-Prayagraj, and GDSC-IIIT-A can work together to bridge the gap between academia and industry, creating opportunities for students to engage with cutting-edge technology.

The collaboration also aims to increase awareness about the potential of technology in transforming societies and enabling students to become leaders in the tech-driven world.