IIT (BHU) and 39 Gorkha Training Centre sign MoU

: The Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, and the 39 Gorkha Training Centre (39 GTC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote mutual cooperation and knowledge exchange.

The MoU was signed by prof Rajesh Kumar, Dean (Research & Development), IIT (BHU), and Brig Anirban Datta, SM, Commandant, 39 GTC.

Prof Amit Patra, director, IIT (BHU), said that this collaboration brings together academic innovation and military experience to develop solutions for national needs. He added that the partnership supports the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and strengthens the spirit of self-reliance.

Maj Gen Amit Singh Sohal, VSM, GOC, Purva UP & MP Sub Area, Prayagraj, praised the initiative. He said that this kind of partnership not only encourages innovation but also builds a better understanding of the challenges faced by the defence forces.

Prof Rajesh Kumar explained that both institutions will work together in research and academic areas, while keeping all sensitive or confidential information secure. The MoU covers areas such as site visits, technical demonstrations, student motivation visits, faculty development programmes, workshops, research enrolment, and startup incubation.

Members of 39 GTC will be able to use the library and laboratory facilities at IIT (BHU), while institute members can use the sports and training facilities at 39 GTC.

The event was attended by senior officials from both IIT (BHU) and 39 GTC, including Maj Gen Sohal, Col Pradeep Behera, Col TB Chhetri, and Col Vijay Katoch. From IIT (BHU), key attendees included prof Sushant Kumar Srivastava, prof Shyam Kamal, Swati Biswas, Dr Devendra Pratap, and prof Abha Mishra, who coordinated the programme.