Kolkata, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has become the first IIT in the country to introduce National Medical Commission-accredited postgraduate medical courses, offering six MD specialisations from the 2026-27 academic session, officials said on Thursday.

IIT Kharagpur to offer postgraduate medical courses from 2026-27

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The institute will offer a total of 12 seats at its Dr B C Roy Multi-Speciality Medical Research Centre, with two seats in each specialisation, according to a statement.

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The six disciplines are General Medicine, Radiology, Physiology, Pathology, Community Medicine and Biochemistry.

Admissions will be conducted through the NEET-PG 2026 online counselling process, with the courses being made available in the second round of counselling, the statement said.

The initiative seeks to integrate conventional medical education with engineering, artificial intelligence , biomedical sciences and translational research, creating opportunities for doctors to engage in interdisciplinary research and healthcare innovation.

Students will have opportunities to explore areas such as AI-assisted clinical decision-making, advanced medical imaging, computational pathology, biomedical devices, molecular diagnostics, precision medicine and affordable healthcare technologies, it added.

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{{^usCountry}} The institute said its existing expertise in artificial intelligence, computational sciences, microfluidics, bioengineering and healthcare diagnostics would provide a foundation for developing a research-oriented medical education ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The institute said its existing expertise in artificial intelligence, computational sciences, microfluidics, bioengineering and healthcare diagnostics would provide a foundation for developing a research-oriented medical education ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

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"The vision is not simply to train specialist doctors, but to create an ecosystem where clinical excellence meets engineering ingenuity, artificial intelligence and translational research," IIT Kharagpur Director Prof Suman Chakraborty told PTI.

"We want our medical graduates to be not only outstanding clinicians, but also innovators capable of addressing some of humanity's most pressing healthcare challenges," he added.

The institute said the inaugural batch would mark the beginning of a new chapter in India's postgraduate medical education, bringing together clinical expertise and technological research within an IIT ecosystem.

The latest initiative is aimed at strengthening the interface between medical sciences and emerging technologies, while contributing to the development of affordable and accessible healthcare solutions, particularly for underserved populations, the statement said.

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Eligible candidates can consider the six MD programmes during the second round of NEET-PG 2026 counselling.

They have been advised to check the Medical Counselling Committee's official portal for the latest seat matrix, eligibility criteria and admission schedule.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.