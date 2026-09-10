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Illegal firecracker storage uncovered in Pratapgarh, Kaushambi; two held

During a search of the premises, police found a large quantity of different types of firecrackers. The seized material was later rendered harmless, police said.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026, 07:39:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, PRAYAGRAJ
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: Police have uncovered illegal firecracker storage and manufacturing activities in Pratapgarh and Kaushambi during intensified inspections following the August 31 firecracker factory blast in Kaushambi that claimed 14 lives, including nine minors.

A case was registered against Hamza and he was sent to court after completion of the legal procedure. (For representation only)
A case was registered against Hamza and he was sent to court after completion of the legal procedure. (For representation only)

In Pratapgarh, police on Wednesday arrested a youth for allegedly running a firecracker business without a valid licence. The action was taken during an inspection conducted under the direction of SDM Ajay Kumar Yadav and CO Manoj Raghuvanshi.

Police reached the firecracker factory of Mohd Hamza, a resident of Maghi Chaingadh village, to verify his licence. The licence issued for the factory had expired, and Hamza was allegedly operating the business without renewing it.

During a search of the premises, police found a large quantity of different types of firecrackers. The seized material was later rendered harmless, police said. A case was registered against Hamza and he was sent to court after completion of the legal procedure.

SHO Sandeep Tripathi said legal action was being taken against the accused after a case was registered. In Kaushambi, police also seized around 35 kg of firecrackers allegedly stored illegally at a house in the local market and arrested the accused. Muratganj police post in-charge Kumar Shankaram said on Wednesday that he was on patrol late Tuesday evening when he received information from an informer about the illegal storage. He, along with police personnel, raided the house of Manoj Kumar Kesarwani, a resident of the local market.

 
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