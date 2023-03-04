‘In a 1st in 3 decades, board exams conclude without any malpractice’

PRAYAGRAJ In a first in three decades, Uttar Pradesh board exams have concluded without any major or minor incidents like paper leaks, mass copying, tampering of question paper, or re-examination, said Divyakant Shukla, U.P. board secretary, on Saturday. The statement comes on the day when Class 12th exams concluded smoothly. A day before (on Friday), Class 10th students were also finished with their board exams. This year, the results would be announced in a record time, said Divyakant Shukla. (HT Photo)

This year out of a total of 58,85,745 candidates -- including 31,16,487 high school students and 27,69,258 intermediate students -- registered for the high school and intermediate exams, a total of 4,31,571 students -- including 2,08,953 students of Class 10th and 2,22,618 of Class 12th -- remained absent due to strict measures against copying of any kind, claimed Shukla. Last year, 4,34,404 students out of the total registered 51,92,616 had opted not to appear in their exams.

The official credited ‘fool-proof arrangement’ by the board for the smooth conduct of the board examinations. Shukla further said that 133 impersonators were caught from different districts since the beginning of exams on February 16. “All these individuals have been sent to jail and action of derecognising the schools, from where they were registered, have been initiated by the board”, the secretary added.

He further said that this year, the question papers were kept in a strong four-layer binding. Consequently, there was no report of any tampering with the question paper bundle. This saved the board from the hassle of re-examination and there was no loss of revenue either, he maintained.

The board secretary said that due to continuous checking of strong rooms, vigilance of additional secretaries of the regional office, and activeness of the education officers of the district, the examination could be conducted in such a smooth and fair manner.

This time, no reports of mass copying surfaced from anywhere during the U.P. board exams. Also, 81 ‘copycats’ were caught this year. This was made possible by conducting examinations under the strict surveillance of CCTV cameras. “Now that the exams are over, we would be focusing on the evaluation process which would start from March 18. This year, the results would be announced in a record time,” said Shukla.