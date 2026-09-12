Jaisalmer, The 642nd annual Ramdevra fair dedicated to folk deity Baba Ramdev will formally begin on Sunday with Mangla Aarti and the installation of a golden crown at his shrine, with the district administration making arrangements for the devotees, officials said.

Jaisalmer: 642nd Ramdevra fair to begin on Sep 13

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The inter-state fair will begin on September 13, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Baba Ramdev, observed on Bhadva Shukla Dwitiya, they said.

District Collector Anupama Jorwal said adequate police personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order, while arrangements for drinking water, electricity, sanitation, medical services, traffic and parking had been completed.

Closed-circuit cameras have been installed to monitor activities in the fair area, she said.

The administration has streamlined the queue system at the shrine to facilitate safe and orderly darshan. Trained swimmers, along with a motorboat, have been deployed round-the-clock at Ramsarovar pond for the safety of devotees, officials said.

District Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare said adequate police and traffic personnel had been deployed, with plainclothes policemen also stationed in the fair area. Special security arrangements have been made at Ramsarovar pond.

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{{^usCountry}} Fair officer and Pokaran Sub-Divisional Officer Heer Singh Charan said the main shrine would remain open round-the-clock to facilitate darshan amid the expected rush. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fair officer and Pokaran Sub-Divisional Officer Heer Singh Charan said the main shrine would remain open round-the-clock to facilitate darshan amid the expected rush. {{/usCountry}}

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Separate parking areas have been designated for heavy vehicles, cars and two-wheelers, with tents and drinking water facilities provided at the parking sites. Temporary and mobile toilets have also been installed.

The Public Health Engineering Department has placed water tankers with taps at queue points, while Scout and Guide volunteers are providing drinking water to devotees.

The electricity department has installed new transformers to ensure uninterrupted power supply and kept one transformer in reserve.

Arrangements for mask lighting have also been made at Ramsarovar pond.

Sanitation arrangements have been divided into seven zones, with adequate staff deployed to keep the fair area clean, officials said.

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Information centres are being operated to assist devotees, including in reuniting separated family members and alerting visitors about pickpockets and the need to safeguard their belongings.

Food samples are being collected regularly and food establishments inspected to ensure quality, while the medical department has arranged necessary health services.

The officials said the temple committee and various departments were continuously monitoring arrangements to ensure a safe and convenient environment for devotees arriving from different parts of the country.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.