Days after RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav’s accusation of public money being squandered on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s yatra, Janata Dal (United) came out in support of CM and stoutly defended his Pragati Yatra, which is scheduled to commence from Bihar’s West Champaran district today, on December 23. JD(U) takes potshot at Tejashwi ahead of CM’s yatra beginning today

Tejashwi had described Nitish’s Pragati Yatra as Alvida Yatra, meaning it will prove be farewell for long-serving CM.

Speaking to media persons, JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar lambasted Tejashwi and said: “It was we (JD-U) which bid a good-bye to him when wished. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has a track record of directly interacting with the public...Women play a big role in the development of Bihar,” he said, adding that CM’s yatra would hopefully bring positive feedback from women and general public.

The JD(U) leader slammed Yadav and questioned that why RJD leader was mum when CM went on Nishchay Yatra and Samadhan Yatra while RJD was in alliance with JD(U). “Wasn’t it the misuse of public money then?” he said.

Tejashwi had raised question on reported ₹225 earmarked for CM’s Mahila Samvad Yatra that was to begin from December 15, but now had been rechristened as the Pragati Yatra.

Meanwhile, the preparations were in full swing on Sunday as CM was gearing up for visiting two places in West Champaran district as starting halts of his Yatra.

According to officials, Ghotwatola and Shikarpur are the villages proposed for CM’s visit on Monday. They are located in Bagaha -2 and Majhauliya block of the district.

“As per the proposed plan, the CM is to visit Ghotwatola, a Tharu-dominated village (near Valmikinagar) first and take the stock of the development work undertaken by the government. After this, he will pay a visit to Shikarpur village,” said an official, familiar with the matter.

At Shikarpur village, the CM will also inaugurate the district emergency response faculty-cum- training centre, built at the cost of ₹8.6 crore.. Besides, he will also inaugurate the MNREGA Park and lay the foundation of other schemes, said officials.

The CM will undertake a tour of six districts of Bihar which include West Champaran, followed by East Champaran (December 24), Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali during the first leg of his Pragati Yatra. The CM will expectedly interact with villagers, especially women, in his attempt to apprise them about the programmes being run by his government for their welfare.