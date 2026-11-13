Jealous man kills Agra coaching owner, writes ‘rapist’ on blackboard

A coaching centre teacher was stabbed to death at the centre in Agra city on the suspicion that he was having an affair with a former woman student. A young man, suspicious of his girlfriend being in a relationship with the teacher, carried out the killing and wrote ‘rapist’ on the blackboard of the coaching centre. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Later, leaving the body lying there, he pulled down the shutter of the coaching and took off on the Scooty of the teacher.

Agra police has now arrested the accused and recovered the Scooty of the deceased.

Agra additional DCP Manoj Kumar Yadav addressed a press conference on Friday and informed about the arrest of the accused, identified as Nikhil, 22, who has studied till Class 12 and works at the shoe shop owned by his father in Agra.

“Information was given on November 6 that Om Prakash Yadav, 58, running a coaching centre in Sector 3 of Awas Vikas Colony and teaching at a school in Agra, had been missing since November 2. The complainant, the brother of the deceased, had last received a call from Om Prakash on November 2 and had not attended school, where he taught, since November 3,” the ADCP said.

Police reached the coaching centre on November 6 and found the body of Om Prakash. A case was registered at Jagdishpura police station in Agra for the murder of the coaching teacher.

“The post-mortem examination report revealed that Yadav was killed on November 2 and his body was lying at the coaching centre with ‘rapist’ written on blackboard. The accused pulled down the shutter of the coaching centre and escaped with the helmet and two-wheeler of the deceased,” said Yadav.

“CCTV footage from at least 400 cameras in the area were scanned but not much could be attained. Finally, the evidence gathered during investigation nailed Nikhil and police recovered the Scooty of the deceased besides the knife used and a blood stained shirt of the accused,” he said.

Om Prakash was unmarried, while the woman student, aged about 20 years, had studied at the coaching centre about two years ago but used to interact with the teacher over the phone.

The accused had heard his girlfriend talking to the teacher, and when he enquired, the girl said it was regarding studies. On another occasion, the accused, as he claimed to the police, saw his girlfriend with Om Prakash at a pizza outlet and thus decided to remove him from his love life.

“The accused decided to talk to the teacher and check his mobile phone but an altercation took place between them leading to the death of the teacher,” the ADCP said.

He denied any role of the girl in the murder and claimed that the girl was not aware about what all her boyfriend was planning and executing and met as usual after the murder.